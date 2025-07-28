“Got the legal and wholesome couple this time”— Netizens react as Coldplay displays Lionel Messi and his wife on the jumbotron at their Miami concert

Coldplay displayed Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, on their jumbotron during their concert in Miami on Sunday, July 27. This comes after the controversy involving Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot earlier this month, when the two were reportedly caught cheating on their respective partners. Coldplay performed at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on their final night in the US in 2025 during the Music of the Spheres World Tour. During the show, they displayed the legendary footballer Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, on the jumbotron. Messi plays for Inter Miami, which he joined in the summer of 2023. Many fans reacted to seeing the couple on the jumbotron on Sunday, with one X user writing:&quot;Coldplay got the legal and wholesome couple this time. Anto and Messi.&quot;&quot;I was expecting them to recreate the Astronomer CEO meme, silly me,&quot; another wrote.&quot;They should have tried to hide for a second. That would be hilarious,&quot; another commented.Fans were delighted to see the Argentine legend on the screen, as one wrote:&quot;When the GOAT is on the big screen, the whole place turns into a highlight reel.&quot;&quot;Cold play got Bumrah at Ahmedabad and Messi at Miami, greatest to ever do it,&quot; another tweeted.&quot;Greatest footballer ever !!!’ Lionel Messi !!!!!!&quot; another commented.Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have known each other since childhood and married in 2017. They have three children together — Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro.Also Read: “His week keeps getting worse!”: Perez Hilton reacts as Andy Byron faces shocking new accusations from ex-employee after Coldplay scandalMore about the controversy at the Coldplay concert; Astronomer ropes in Gwyneth Paltrow for an adOn July 16, the British band performed in Massachusetts. As is tradition at their concerts, they displayed some audience members on the Jumbotron. However, when their camera panned to a couple cuddling, they quickly separated and tried to hide their faces.The clip of the incident went viral, and the couple was identified as former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot. The video received millions of views before Byron stepped down as the company's CEO later that week. He was replaced by co-founder Pete De Joy.Also Read: Astronomer’s new CEO breaks silence on Andy Byron–Coldplay scandal—Perez Hilton claims it is ultimately “good” for the brandAs they continue to traverse various questions and queries, Astronomer recently hired Gwyneth Paltrow as a &quot;temporary spokesperson&quot; in a new campaign. Paltrow is the former wife of Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin. She met him in 2002, and they married the following year. Together, they had two children before separating in 2014. In Astronomer's campaign, which was released on July 25, Paltrow begins by saying,“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. Hi, I’m Gwyneth Paltrow. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer.&quot;She addressed that people have questions like,“OMG what the actual f.”However, she continued to answer these questions by talking about Astronomer's projects and services instead.Meanwhile, according to Page Six, Byron might sue the band for defamation.Also Read: &quot;Doesn't look like Coldplay moment&quot; - Ravi Shastri's hilarious comment on two fans having fun goes viral during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]