"Doesn't look like Coldplay moment" - Ravi Shastri's hilarious comment on two fans having fun goes viral during ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Jul 27, 2025 23:05 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Ravi Shastri. (Image credits: Getty)

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri's hilarious comment on air went viral on Day 5 of the fourth Test against England at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. With an Indian woman seemingly teasing an English fan about the tourists' epic defiance, Shastri said on air 'It doesn't look like Coldplay moment'.

The reference from Shastri is from the recent Coldplay concert on July 16. Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's cuddling moment with HR Kristin Cabot was captured by the camera during the musical event, forcing them to hide their faces. The moment has created quite a bit of furore on social media in the past few days.

The former Indian all-rounder, who was commentating alongside Mel Jones, said on air:

"Seems okay. Doesn't seem like a coldplay moment. They are happy."
Team India indeed managed to pull off a great escape after Shubman Gill and KL Rahul gave them hope of surviving on day five in Manchester. England had dismissed Gill (103) and Rahul (90) before lunch. However, Ravindra Jadeja (107*) and Washington Sundar (101*) struck unbeaten centuries to ensure that the tourists walked off with a draw ahead of the fifth and final Test.

"Great character shown" - Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Team India after Day 4's play

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had laid the building blocks of India&#039;s epic performance. (Credits: Getty)
Shubman Gill and KL Rahul had laid the building blocks of India's epic performance. (Credits: Getty)

Shastri, meanwhile, had heaped praise on Shubman Gill and KL Rahul after their rearguard on Day 4. The duo lifted the tourists to 174/2 after conceding a 311-run lead. He had said on Sky Sports:

"Great character shown, and they have done it before. So, it’s not the first time that you saw what they did after Leeds. Batting conditions still good. I still feel this is a new ball pitch. Once the ball gets a little older, things don’t happen that quickly anymore because it’s a fourth-day track. It’s a lot slower. Even if there’s uneven bounce, it’s not as quick, either taking off or shooting through the deck. And once you’re in, it’s not easy to get you out."

The fifth and final Test between India and England begins at the Kennington Oval in London on July 31.

Edited by Aditya Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications