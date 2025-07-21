  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Suchita Patnaha
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:05 GMT
Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates. A still from the show
A still from Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1's trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 is set to premiere on July 22, 2025 (July 23 internationally), exclusively on Paramount+. The five-episode docuseries is hosted by LL COOL J, who also co-created and executive-produced the series with NFL legend Peyton Manning. LL COOL J guides viewers through the origins and cultural evolution of hip-hop.

Ad

The series features appearances and insights from renowned hip-hop artists, including Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Method Man, Rev Run, Jadakiss, Roxanne Shanté, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, Grandmaster Caz, Crystal Caines, Sheek Louch, and more. Several episodes, including Queens of the Mic, are directed by Kirk Fraser.

Where to watch Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1?

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Paramount+ will release Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Below are the regional release timings:

  • U.S. & Canada: 12 AM ET, July 22
  • Latin America & Brazil: Local midnight, July 22
  • Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria: Local midnight, July 23

How many episodes will Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 have?

A still from the show&#039;s trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)
A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Here’s the complete list of five episodes in the docuseries:

Ad
  • Episode 1 – Episode 1
  • Episode 2 – Beyond the Mic
  • Episode 3 – Hip Hop & the Streets
  • Episode 4 – Queens of the Mic
  • Episode 5 – Behind the Curtain

Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 explores the origins, growth, and cultural influence of the music. Featuring icons like Roxanne Shanté and LL COOL J, the docuseries covers everything from the streets and hardships that gave rise to hip-hop to the emergence of female MCs. Every episode highlights the artistry, activism, authenticity, and the genre's enduring legacy.

Ad

Cast of Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1

A still from the show&#039;s trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)
A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

As the show's host, co-creator, and executive producer, LL Cool J guides viewers through the history, culture, neighborhoods, and musicians of hip-hop. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, LL COOL J brings firsthand knowledge and authority to the series, having played a key role in shaping the genre while also overseeing its creative and production elements.

Ad

Below is the full cast set to appear in Hip Hop Was Born Here:

  • LL Cool J - Self-host
  • Method Man - Interviewee
  • Remy Ma - Interviewee
  • Big Daddy Kane - Interviewee
  • Cheryl 'Salt' James - Interviewee
  • Doug E. Fresh - Interviewee
  • Jadakiss - Interviewee
  • Roxanne Shanté - Interviewee
  • Grandmaster Caz - Interviewee
  • Lady London - Interviewee
  • Sheek Louch - Interviewee
  • Bimmy - Interviewee
  • Marley Mar - Interviewee
  • Crystal Caines - Interviewee
  • Rev. Run - Interviewee

About docuseries Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1

A still from the show&#039;s trailer. (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)
A still from the show's trailer. (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Hosted by LL COOL J, Hip Hop Was Born Here delves into hip-hop as a musical genre and cultural movement, taking viewers through the neighborhoods, block parties, studios, and landmark sites in New York that helped shape the art form.

Ad

Alongside up-and-coming artists like Crystal Caines and Lady London, LL COOL J hosts legendary artists like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Caz, Method Man, Rev Run, and Roxanne Shanté. The foundational songs, artistic rivalries, socioeconomic realities, and artistic legacies that drove hip-hop's ascent are all openly discussed in these interviews.

The show explores the history of hip-hop, highlighting its creative energy, local roots, and ongoing impact on contemporary society. Fans around the world can binge-watch all five episodes at once on the debut date.

Ad

Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 will release on Paramount+ on July 22, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.

About the author
Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha

Suchita Patnaha is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. With a Master of Arts in Drawing & Painting, Suchita has 3.5 years of industry experience as a Graphic Designer and former entertainment writer at Soapcentral.

Suchita has cultivated a strong understanding of entertainment content, from anime and celebrity trends to movies and TV shows from previous roles. She often researches cast members and industry updates while streaming favorite content. Suchita is committed to delivering relevant and ethical stories by relying on trustworthy sources and factual information.

Though Suchita doesn't have a favorite celebrity, there are a few that she respects for their work within and beyond the entertainment industry. This includes Keanu Reaves, Leonardo DiCaprio, J.K. Rowling, and manga artists Hajime Isayama and Eiichiro Oda.

Outside of writing, Suchita spends time painting, working out, driving, and cooking. If given the chance, she would love to go back in time to immerse in the making of Naruto, learning firsthand what goes into crafting a legendary manga series.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications