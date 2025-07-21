Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 is set to premiere on July 22, 2025 (July 23 internationally), exclusively on Paramount+. The five-episode docuseries is hosted by LL COOL J, who also co-created and executive-produced the series with NFL legend Peyton Manning. LL COOL J guides viewers through the origins and cultural evolution of hip-hop.

The series features appearances and insights from renowned hip-hop artists, including Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Method Man, Rev Run, Jadakiss, Roxanne Shanté, Salt of Salt-N-Pepa, Grandmaster Caz, Crystal Caines, Sheek Louch, and more. Several episodes, including Queens of the Mic, are directed by Kirk Fraser.

Where to watch Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1?

Paramount+ will release Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Below are the regional release timings:

U.S. & Canada: 12 AM ET, July 22

Latin America & Brazil: Local midnight, July 22

Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria: Local midnight, July 23

How many episodes will Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 have?

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Here’s the complete list of five episodes in the docuseries:

Episode 1 – Episode 1

Episode 2 – Beyond the Mic

Episode 3 – Hip Hop & the Streets

Episode 4 – Queens of the Mic

Episode 5 – Behind the Curtain

Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 explores the origins, growth, and cultural influence of the music. Featuring icons like Roxanne Shanté and LL COOL J, the docuseries covers everything from the streets and hardships that gave rise to hip-hop to the emergence of female MCs. Every episode highlights the artistry, activism, authenticity, and the genre's enduring legacy.

Cast of Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1

A still from the show's trailer (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

As the show's host, co-creator, and executive producer, LL Cool J guides viewers through the history, culture, neighborhoods, and musicians of hip-hop. A member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, LL COOL J brings firsthand knowledge and authority to the series, having played a key role in shaping the genre while also overseeing its creative and production elements.

Below is the full cast set to appear in Hip Hop Was Born Here:

LL Cool J - Self-host

- Self-host Method Man - Interviewee

- Interviewee Remy Ma - Interviewee

- Interviewee Big Daddy Kane - Interviewee

- Interviewee Cheryl 'Salt' James - Interviewee

- Interviewee Doug E. Fresh - Interviewee

- Interviewee Jadakiss - Interviewee

- Interviewee Roxanne Shanté - Interviewee

- Interviewee Grandmaster Caz - Interviewee

- Interviewee Lady London - Interviewee

- Interviewee Sheek Louch - Interviewee

- Interviewee Bimmy - Interviewee

- Interviewee Marley Mar - Interviewee

- Interviewee Crystal Caines - Interviewee

- Interviewee Rev. Run - Interviewee

About docuseries Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1

A still from the show's trailer. (Image via YouTube/Paramount+)

Hosted by LL COOL J, Hip Hop Was Born Here delves into hip-hop as a musical genre and cultural movement, taking viewers through the neighborhoods, block parties, studios, and landmark sites in New York that helped shape the art form.

Alongside up-and-coming artists like Crystal Caines and Lady London, LL COOL J hosts legendary artists like Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Grandmaster Caz, Method Man, Rev Run, and Roxanne Shanté. The foundational songs, artistic rivalries, socioeconomic realities, and artistic legacies that drove hip-hop's ascent are all openly discussed in these interviews.

The show explores the history of hip-hop, highlighting its creative energy, local roots, and ongoing impact on contemporary society. Fans around the world can binge-watch all five episodes at once on the debut date.

Hip Hop Was Born Here season 1 will release on Paramount+ on July 22, 2025. Stay tuned for further updates.

