Limitless: Live Better Now (docuseries) release date, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Limitless: Live Better Now is slated to be released on August 15, 2025. Previously, the leading star of Thor franchise featured in a documentary adventure series called Limitless with Chris Hemsworth in 2022, where he pushed himself beyond his comfort zone for the sake of his health. The first season of the National Geographic series was met well, earning an 88% rating by both fans and critics on Rotten Tomatoes.Nearly three years later, Hemsworth is back with Limitless: Live Better Now, although now with a slight twist as he is putting his mind to the test instead of his body. The trailer for the docuseries, released on July 17, 2025, shows the Australian actor being put into a catalog of uncomfortable situations in order to improve his mental health.When will Limitless: Live Better Now be released?Disney+ Hosts World Premiere For National Geographics Limitless Live Better Now With Chris Hemsworth Sponsored By BUPA - (Image via Getty)Limitless: Live Better Now will begin streaming from August 15, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu, and it will then start airing on National Geographic from August 25. Unlike the first season, which consisted of six episodes, the second installment will have three episodes.All three episodes of the docuseries were filmed over two years across six countries and feature interviews as Chris Hemsworth tries to challenge himself to enhance his mental health.Here is a list of the episodes, along with their release dates:Episode 1: Brain Power (August 15, 2025)Episode 2: Risk (August 15, 2025)Episode 3: Pain (August 15, 2025)A paid subscription is required to access the content. Disney+ has several premium subscriptions, as the Disney+ Standard (With Ads) costs $8.00 per month, and the Disney+ Premium (No Ads) is priced at $14.00 per month. Moreover, the monthly charges for Disney+ Hulu (With Ads) is $10.00, and it's $20.00 for Disney+ Hulu (No Ads).Hulu, on the other hand, starts at $9.99/month for Hulu (With Ads) and $18.99/month for Hulu (Without Ads).All cast members in Limitless: Live Better NowA still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@NationalGeographic)Unfortunately, not a lot is known about the cast members of Limitless: Live Better Now outside the fact that Chris Hemsworth stars in the series. However, as per ABC.com, Ed Sheeran will make an appearance as well as expert Dr. BJ Miller, a renowned palliative care physician.According to the same publication, drummer Ben Gordon, free solo climber and wingsuiter Steph Davis, motocross legend Robbie Maddison and a few others will also feature in the second season.What to expect from Limitless: Live Better Now? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFirst released in 2022, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth put the Australian actor through several trials over the six-episode docu-series. He tested his physical health throughout season 1 by taking part in various activities such as attempting a terrifying crane walk, fasting for four days, travelling to the cold Arctic and more.However, season 2 titled Limitless: Live Better Now has been marketed as something different, with the Thor actor now set to challenge and improve his mental health and his focus, among others.As per ABC.com, episode 1, Brain Power sees Hemsworth take up drumming in an attempt to learn a new skill to help enhance his cognitive function. The episode also stars Ed Sheeran, who invites the actor on stage to perform in front of 70,000 fans.Episode 2, titled Risk, sees Hemsworth push his limits yet again as he tries to attain a state of flow by climbing a 600-foot dam. Episode 3, titled Pain, sends the Extraction star on a journey to confront his issues with chronic pain across South Korea, including a final mission that will test every ounce of mental strength he has.Watch Limitless: Live Better Now on Disney+ and Hulu on August 15, 2025.