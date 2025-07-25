“I don’t trust their air”— Kid Laroi names Ariana Grande as his dream collaborators

Australian rapper and singer Kid Laroi, born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, appeared on American YouTuber FaZe Adapt's Twitch livestream on July 25, 2025, where the two are seen hanging out all day. In a segment where the two are seen driving around, Kid Laroi said that Ariana Grande is his &quot;dream collab.&quot;When FaZe Adapt asks Kid Laroi whether he's made any music with Ariana Grande, the Australian rapper-singer is heard saying,&quot;I would love to; that's like one of my dream collabs for sure. Dream dream collab. 100%. She is like one of them for sure. I have a couple of dream collabs; she is one of them. I think she is so awesome, and like, I kinda don't trust people who don't like her music. I don't trust their air.&quot;Recently, Kid Laroi was also seen supporting Ariana Grande's latest album, Eternal Sunshine: brighter days ahead, where he posted lyrics from the track Past Life to his Instagram story in March 2025, according to the Kid Laroi fan page on Instagram.Kid Laroi drops new track featuring Love Island starsThe Kid Laroi also released his latest single, Hot Girl Problems, on July 25, 2025, via Columbia Records. The music release was accompanied by an official music video starring fan favorites from Love Island USA season 7, Iris Kendall and Hannah Fields. After teasing the crossover earlier this week, the Nick Vernet-directed music video starring Laroi, Kendall, and Fields shows them spending the day sailing in style.This new release follows Laroi’s recent single, How Does It Feel, which featured a memorable guest appearance from American singer and record producer from Los Angeles, Thundercat.The Kid Laroi joins Justin Bieber’s Swag album celebrationThe Kid Laroi was also seen at Justin Bieber’s Swag album release party held on Thursday night, July 24, 2025, at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood, California, as reported by Just Jared on July 24, 2025.Laroi arrived with a group in a van and stepped out in a sharp white button-down shirt and black slacks, as reported by Just Jared. The party was attended by Justin Bieber alongside his wife, Hailey Bieber, and close friend and model Kendall Jenner.Hailey and Justin were seen holding hands throughout the evening, while Jenner arrived with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and was pictured with accompanying company both at the club and later in a van, according to Just Jared.Swag is Justin Bieber's seventh studio album, released via Def Jam Recordings on July 11, 2025. Previously, Bieber and Laroi collaborated on the 2021 chart-topping track Stay.Ariana Grande hints at 2026 return to the stageAriana Grande has reassured fans that music remains at the heart of her career, even as she juggles multiple creative projects. On July 16, 2025, the pop singer took to Instagram with a heartfelt message confirming she’s not stepping away from singing.“Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing &amp; music. It is and has always been my lifeline.”The caption, posted alongside a video of her 2024 Met Gala performance of Into You, went on to tease plans for 2026.“I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little. I love you.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs reported by Billboard on July 16, 2025, Grande has had a busy stretch in film and animation. She stars in Wicked and the upcoming Wicked: For Good, releasing this November.She recently posed with Josh Gad in a teaser for a new animated adaptation of Oh, the Places You’ll Go! directed by Wicked’s Jon M. Chu. Musically, she released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, in March 2024, followed by its deluxe edition, Brighter Days Ahead, a year later.