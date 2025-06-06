Is Tate McRae the hardest working artist? The Kid LAROI seems to think so

The Kid LAROI thinks his girlfriend, Tate McRae, is the "hardest working artist" that he's ever met. In his Elle Magazine interview, published on Thursday, June 5, 2025, the Australian singer-songwriter got candid about his admiration towards McRae, not just because she's his girlfriend, but because of how hard she works in her craft.

In his interview with Elle, The Kid LAROI said this about the Sports Car artist:

"She's the hardest working artist I've ever met in my entire life. And I don't say that because she's my girlfriend."

The Stay singer added that getting first-hand experience of how Tate McRae works "inspires and encourages" him to work hard in his own craft. He added that watching someone work hard like McRae does, there's something "really motivating" about it, and that he also finds it attractive.

Besides hard work, The Kid LAROI also revealed that the You Broke Me First singer has a hand when it comes to his fashion choices. While he admitted that he's improved in that sense, he said that he always asks his girlfriend for her fashion "opinions."

The two musicians have been romantically linked since January 2024, but it wasn't until April of that same year that he referred to someone as his "girlfriend" during his show in Dublin. In February 2025, the couple released a duet track, I know love, as part of McRae's album, So Close to What.

The Kid LAROI is set to drop his new song All I Want Is You

Back in April 2025, The Kid LAROI teased that he was going to release new music soon. In his X account on April 9, he shared a video of himself wearing a white robe and sunglasses while on a rooftop and vibing to what appears to be an unreleased song.

Fans have been waiting for an update on the release, and the following month, in May, he reshared a cover art by Kevin Abstract on X, teasing that the song will arrive sometime in June. On June 4, he shared the official cover art for All I Want Is You on X. Meanwhile, on Instagram on the same day, he shared a mirror selfie of himself in a white robe and shared the release date in the caption:

"It's 7:47 pm back in Paris.. surprise! I'm dropping a song tmrw night :) It's called "All I Want Is You." Something to say thank you for sticking with me & being patient. So. This one's for you. Love you tons."

The Kid LAROI's All I Want Is You will be released on Friday, June 6, 2025, at 9:00 pm PST. The release, it turned out, wasn't part of the original plan, according to the Australian singer's latest tweet. He said that he only decided to release the track "like a week ago," but admitted that he's "really happy" that the song will be dropping very soon.

He also said that he was happy that fans would have the song to tide them over before he started rolling out the album.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's song, Stay, recently hit a milestone of reaching one billion YouTube views.

