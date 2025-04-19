Who is Gotye? Doechii pays tribute to Australian singer whose track she sampled in Anxiety music video

On April 18, 2025, Doechii released the music video for her latest song Anxiety, which sampled Australian singer Gotye's 2011 hit, Somebody That I Used To Know, featuring Kimbra. The song is the second single from his Making Mirrors album.

For the unversed, Gotye (born Wouter André "Wally" De Backer) is an Australian singer. Gotye has released three studio LPs and is also the drummer and singer of The Basics, an Australian rock band.

In Doechii's Anxiety video, the Tampa-based rapper paid homage to the music video of Somebody That I Used To Know. Anxiety featured Gotye and Kimbra lookalikes in geometric body paint camouflaging with the wall, akin to the original video.

Anxiety was officially released in March 2025 and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, making this Doechii's first entry into the Top 10.

Gotye was ready to "give up" on Somebody That I Used To Know

Gotye (pronounced Gaultier) was born in Belgium in 1980, and his family moved to Australia when he was two. When he was a child, his mother gave him the nickname Gotye, which is the French variation of his Flemish first name, Wouter. Gotye chose to use his nickname as his stage name when he became a singer.

According to a 2012 BBC interview, Gotye had a passion for music since he was a child, dabbling in heavy metal and grunge as a teenager. He learned to play the drums when he was in school, but took an interest in producing and writing music in his 20s.

In 2003, Gotye released his debut LP Boardface. Three years later, Gotye came out with his sophomore project, titled Like Drawing Blood.

His father, a former computer systems creation and software design engineer, built Gotye a recording studio at the family's 13-acre farm in Southwest Australia after the success of his second album. Gotye spent two years recording Making Mirrors in the new studio, including Somebody That I Used To Know.

For the track, Gotye sampled an instrumental from Seville, a Luiz Bonfá song. Its xylophone melody followed the beat of Baa, Baa, Black Sheep. Elsewhere in the BBC interview, Gotye revealed he was ready to "give up" on Somebody That I Used To Know, adding:

"It was challenging to finish. I hit a brick wall after I hit the first chorus, and it took me a few weeks to decide if I should write the second verse from a female perspective. But I stuck with it, and I was really proud once it was finished."

He added that he did not expect the song to become as popular as it did. According to Indy100, Somebody That I Used To Know topped over 23 global charts and was in the Top 10 in over three dozen countries, and its MV currently has 2.4 billion views on YouTube.

It also won two Grammys in 2012, including Record of the Year.

Gotye's band, The Basics, will reportedly release their first album in six years in 2025. The Basics announced the news in an Instagram post in March, writing:

“We’ve done something a bit different with this one, as Apple Music keeps telling us that we’ve got a sizeable audience in the ex-Soviet bloc. We’ve written and recorded a song for that part of the world. As such, there will be some people that don’t get it, and won’t like it. That’s ok, there’s more music coming beyond that.”

As of this article, the band has not announced a release date for the upcoming album.

Exploring Doechii's Anxiety music video

The music video for Doechii's hit song, Anxiety, was directed by James Mackel. According to Cosmopolitan, the MV also included cameos from the rapper's twin sisters.

The music video opens with Doechii recording inside her bedroom, however, she is interrupted when a window pane breaks. The rapper then encounters a series of anxiety-inducing events, including a SWAT team, a stove fire, home invaders, and bleak dinner guests, before she runs out to the street, breaking into a dance sequence amid a crowd.

However, the crowd tries to close in on her, forcing Doechii to make a quick escape and run back to her house, where she sees herself in her room recording a song.

The window then breaks in a scene similar to the first shot of the video, implying to the audience that the whole video is a loop.

Doechii first released Anxiety on YouTube in 2019. According to Rolling Stone, she was unable to officially release it as she had trouble clearing the Gotye sample.

Anxiety was sampled by rapper Sleepy Hallow in 2023, which brought more viewers to Doechii's version. Anxiety became a hit on TikTok after a viral dance routine. Following this, Doechii officially released the track in March.

In other news, Anxiety follows Doechii's first Grammy win. For the unversed, the rapper won Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal during the award ceremony in February, making Doechii the third woman to achieve this.

