"This is quite literally a recession indicator" — Internet reacts to a flash mob dancing to Doechii’s song “Anxiety” in Los Angeles

On Monday, April 7, @PopCrave shared a video clip on X, showcasing a flash mob dancing to Doechii's recently re-released track, Anxiety, in Los Angeles. The song, initially released in 2019, was re-released in March 2025 as part of the extended version of the artist's Grammy-winning album, Alligator Bites Never Heal.

The clip has since gone viral, garnering over 3.7 million views, 37K likes, and 3K retweets.

Netizens have since been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:

"this is quite literally a recession indicator"

Some netizens found the flash mob performance of Doechii's Anxiety impressive, while others praised the trend:

"This flash mob for Doechii’s "Anxiety" is so cool! The energy on the streets of LA looks electric. Love seeing her music bring people together like this!," commented an X user.

"Absolutely wouldn't mind this trend coming back," added another.

"This made me smile," wrote a netizen.

Meanwhile, others criticized the song, arguing that it lacked originality. The comments point out that Anxiety samples Gotye's 2011 track, Somebody That I Used to Know, which itself samples Luiz Bonfá's Seville.

"Laziest song ever. People used to sample stuff creatively. Not rip the entire instrumental," posted another user.

"I’m tired of hearing this song on everything," one replied .

"Worst song ever, they stole the “someone I used to know” soundtrack," added a netizen.

"am i a hater or does this look cringe," one commented.

Doechii addressed the "industry plant" allegations in her Woman of the Year speech

The flash mob dancing to Anxiety comes just days after Doechii won 2025 Woman of the Year at Billboard's Women in Music event on Saturday, March 29. In her speech, Doechii reminisced about her last victory on that stage in 2023—

"I cannot believe it was just two years ago I stood on this stage right here and accepted the Billboard Rising Star Award. I had literally performed so hard I danced my shoes off and had to hop up to the mic... And here I am. That moment reflects how I approach my career – always go full out, always go hard and always be fab."

Doechii then talked about how the event, established in 2007, was created because "women in the music business were tired of not getting their seats at the table or the credit they deserved." The Black Girl Memoir rapper stated:

"This event was created out of a necessity. That word, necessity, is important. My mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, was a space I created out of necessity. A space where I could feel seen, heard and connect with other people through experiences.”

She also addressed the recent online speculation surrounding her music, with people referring to her as an "industry plant," stating:

"“And I want everyone to hear me clearly when I say it is not a button, it is our brain. It is not a machine, it is our leadership. It is not a conspiracy, it’s our vulnerability. It is not an agenda, it’s God."

In addition to Doechii, Muni Long won the Rising Star Award, Erykah Badu won the Icon Award, and Tyla won the Impact Award at the Billboard event.

