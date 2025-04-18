“We are already so tired of the song … girl” — Internet reacts as Doechii teases ‘Anxiety’ mv release for tomorrow

Rapper Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, announced on Instagram on April 17 that the music video for her viral song Anxiety would drop on April 18.

Ad

She first shared the song on YouTube in November 2019 and officially released it on March 4, 2025. Her announcement, shared by @PopCrave on X, got mixed reactions from fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One netizen (@artpophd) stated:

"We are already so tired of the song … girl," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens stated that they have moved on from the song, and the music video should have been released sooner. One (@ariinmyheadxo) said that other songs in the artist's discography deserve a music video.

"I like that she’s paying homage to the original social media post with her mix but at the same time the song is too much right now. I wish the video came out earlier," a netizen wrote on X.

Ad

"She looks gorg but I cannot stand this song… doechii I’m so sorry you have a whole discography more deserving of anxiety’s success," another netizen commented.

"NO MORE OF THIS SONG PLEASE GOD. WHY COULDNT YALL MAKE ANY OTHER SONG OF HERS POPULAR," a netizen wrote.

Some netizens were seemingly happy with the music video announcement. One (@Sye_Lokata) pointed out the 2019 demo reference in the teaser.

Ad

"Love how she recreated the moment she actually made this song," one netizen wrote.

This will be the song of the summer," another netizen wrote.

"RECREATING THE OG IS INSANEE OMFGGG???" Another X user wrote.

More details on Doechii's song, Anxiety

Doechii at the 2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival - (Image via Getty)

According to TODAY's report dated March 17, American rapper Sleepy Hallow released his track Anxiety, sampling Doechii's 2019 demo. Sleepy Hallow's track reached No. 44 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Ad

After she released the re-recording of Anxiety on March 4, she made a TikTok explaining how her 2019 song, which used a sample from Gotye's hit song, Somebody That I Used To Know, ended up on Sleepy Hallow's track, and why she decided to release the full song years later.

Ad

In the TikTok video, she stated that after the song's chorus went viral on social media, she received requests from her fans who wanted the full song.

"OK, so just a quick rundown on Anxiety. Anxiety is a song that Sleepy Hollow dropped, but, he sampled my song, and then I, years ago, did a remix of Somebody That I Used To Know. I titled it, Anxiety, and I wrote a completely different song, and now it's blowing up on TikTok, and everybody's requesting it and it's out now!" she said.

Ad

For the unversed, Doechii won her first Grammy in 2025, after her album Alligator Bites Never Heal won Best Rap Album. Before starting her career in the music industry, she used to make vlogs for her YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More