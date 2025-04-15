"She’s the one going to God’s Country": Internet reacts to Tate McRae seemingly teasing a Morgan Wallen collaboration

Pop star Tate McRae's recent Instagram Stories sparked speculations among music fans that she could be the mysterious singer joining Morgan Wallen for a duet. Wallen posted on X on April 10, 2025, teasing that he will have his first duet with a female artist in his I'm the Problem album, and fans have been speculating who it could be ever since.

Tate McRae's Tuesday, April 15, 2025, Instagram Story made netizens believe it could be her. The post featured a close-up shot of an orange jersey with a "T8" on it, but a small "MW" initials are also emblazoned on the sports jersey.

Now, fans are commenting about the possible collab. It earned various reactions, including broken heart emojis from one particular X user.

"She's the one going to God's Country," an X user said.

Some of her fans shared their disappointment over the speculated collab. Someone called it a "bad PR stunt" and another a "reputation s**cide" for the Greedy singer.

"Please let this be a bad PR stunt. She doesn't need this man anywhere near her music," a user on X said.

"Girl don't do it I'm begging you, Sports Car is the first hurdle out of the asylum," another X user commented.

"This might not be a career s**cideubut this is reputation s**cide," a user on X added.

Meanwhile, some fans were not surprised about the possible collab between Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen. A netizen said that they are made for the same demographic. Another commenter also said that it's going to be a "good collab."

"I'm kind of surprised that people are shocked. She's very culturally just for middle America and sometimes serves. They're made for the same demographic; sorority girl pregame TikTok music," a user on X said.

"This is gonna be a good collab," an X user commented.

Morgan Wallen is releasing a new song with Post Malone amid Tate McRae collab speculations

As fans ruminate over the possibility of Tate McRae and Morgan Wallen working together on new music, the two have yet to announce or confirm the collab publicly. Meanwhile, there's another collaboration Wallen teased his fans recently, which is a new song with Post Malone.

It comes after they previously released I Had Some Help last year, which spent six weeks at the top of the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 list. On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, both artists announced in a joint Instagram post that they will be releasing their new song, I Ain't Comin' Back on Friday, April 18.

While the previous collab was part of Post's F-1 Trillion album, the new one will come just a month before Wallen's anticipated I'm the Problem album. Wallen's upcoming album is set for a May 16, 2025, release, featuring songs like Love Somebody and Lies Lies Lies and other music with his longtime collaborators, including Hunter Phelps, Ryan Vojtesak, and ERNEST.

As for his teased duet with a pop star, there are only speculations. Morgan Wallen previously told Billboard in 2023 that he's "reached out to a couple of people," but they have reportedly turned him down.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tate McRae and her alleged collab with Morgan Wallen.

