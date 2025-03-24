"She knows who’s the GOAT"— Internet reacts to Tate McRae wearing a Lionel Messi jersey during her Argentina concert performance 

Singer Tate McRae sported a Lionel Messi t-shirt of the Argentina national team during a part of her performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 23. The t-shirt didn't seem to be an official jersey but was customized with Messi's number 10 and the Albiceleste logo.

On March 24, Tate McRae shared images of the enthusiastic crowd from Argentina on her Instagram, alongside a photo of herself wearing the Lionel Messi shirt. Her performance took place at the Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires as part of her ongoing Miss Possessive world tour.

Fans took to X to react to Tate McRae sporting a Lionel Messi jersey, with many claiming the Argentine superstar to be the 'GOAT' (Greatest of all Time).

"The bedazzled messi shirt, she knows who’s the GOAT," one X user wrote.

"The Messi jersey….oh exactlyyy," a fan exclaimed.

"In a Messi jersey wow her aura is insane," another netizen opined.

"I need that Messi jersey more than oxygen someone find it please," a fan chimed in.

Fans continued to react to Tate McRae's jersey:

"We all can agree that all of the baddies are on Messi's side 😍 He owns the streets," a user remarked.

"Her aura is insane especially with that Messi jersey," another netizen commented.

"I’ve never seen any Ronaldo Portugal jersey this popular. Messi really got the streets," another person wrote.

Lionel Messi is often considered among the greatest Argentine footballers of all time, alongside the likes of Diego Maradona. The legendary forward led the national team to three consecutive international trophies: the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 and 2024 Copa América championships.

When Lionel Messi reacted to being mentioned in the lyrics of popular songs

67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris (Image via Getty)

Lionel Messi's popularity often extends beyond the world of football, as many prominent musicians reference him in their lyrics. While Tate McRae has yet to mention the Argentine superstar in her songs, Messi's name has appeared in the lyrics of artists like Baby Keem, Future, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Lil Uzi Vert, and Bad Bunny.

In an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music (published February 25 via Billboard), Lionel Messi opened up about being name-dropped in the lyrics of notable songs.

"My sons also enjoy it and they are surprised to hear my name in a song. It’s actually really nice to be part of music from that angle. For me, that is very moving and I am grateful to those who did it because I know that in all the lyrics, they mention me with lots of affection, flattering me for some reason," he said.

Messi, together with his longtime former teammate Neymar Jr., is mentioned in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's collaboration, The Hillbillies. The former Barcelona superstar has also appeared in Justin Bieber's Holy (featuring Chance the Rapper), I'm On One by Drake and Future, Endless Fashion by Lil Uzi Vert, and Meltdown by Drake and Travis Scott.

Elaborating on his connection to music, Lionel Messi stated that he listens to music daily.

"We listen to music in our everyday lives or before the matches and after the matches as well. The football environment and the locker room has music constantly. Generally, music is present in everything we do," he said.

"I’ve always had that craze of listening to music going to games or listening to music before matches. During my whole career, it’s always been this way. Football and music coexist in a lot of these moments and places."

When Lionel Messi moved to the United States to play for MLS side Inter Miami, several celebrities were spotted in the stands to watch the footballer, including Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez.

What's the latest for Tate McRae?

Speaking of Tate McRae, the singer released her third studio album, So Close To What, on February 21, 2025. The album's release was preceded by three singles: It's Ok I'm Ok, Sports Car, and 2 Hands. The first track reached number 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tate McRae has also announced a Miss Possessive World Tour across North America and Europe this year to promote her latest album. It began in Mexico City on March 18 and is set to end on November 8 in Inglewood in the US. Tate McRae will perform 83 shows during the tour.

