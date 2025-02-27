"I'd let her take the charge" - Tate McRae reveals her dream collaboration is SZA on a pop and R&B mix track

Tate McRae revealed that she dreams of collaborating with SZA on a track described as a mix of pop and R&B. The duo have yet to work with each other.

Ad

In an interview with Pride on February 25, McRae was asked to name artists she would like to collaborate with in the future. The 21-year-old singer named popular R&B artist SZA and said:

"My dream is to write with SZA. She's one of the coolest and best writers ever. I love her. I think it'd be a mix of pop and R&B. I'd let her take the charge! I just want to always keep pushing my comfort zone. I never want to recycle and do the same things. As an artist, I want to be uncomfortable and shock myself sometimes."

Ad

Trending

In the same interview, Tate McRae also elaborated on some of her other future plans. The singer said she would love to perform at the VMAs.

"I always have things that I'm setting my sights on. I'm a very goal-driven person. Sometimes, I think I'm a little clairvoyant. I'm really good at manifesting! I would die to perform at the VMA's. That's something I've watched all my idols do for so many years. For some reason, that specific performance is something I've always wanted," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

SZA had a successful last year and began this year on a high after featuring in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. The R&B artist is well-known for her hit collaborations with Lamar, including Luther, All the Stars, and 30 on 30. Her last studio album was SOS (2022), which was reissued last year as Lana.

Meanwhile, Tate McRae is known for her work in pop music. Her last studio album, So Close to What, was released this month.

Ad

Tate McRae chooses Taylor Swift's Style and Ariana Grande's Into You as two perfect pop songs

Audacy's 11th Annual We Can Survive - Source: Getty

In an interview with Jake Shane on Therapuss (dated February 20, 2025), Tate McRae was asked to name a song that she could make any non-Swiftie hear to turn into a fan. The question came as McRae is known to be an admirer of Swift.

Ad

In response, McRae chose two of Taylor Swift's hits from 1989 - Style and Wildest Dreams. She also appreciated Ariana Grande's Into You and said:

"I mean 1989 is my shizz. Wildest Dreams and Style are the perfect songs to me. Style and Into You by Ariana are the two perfect pop songs. Those two I think are actually perfect."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swift originally released 1989 back in 2014, receiving widespread commercial and critical acclaim. She went on to win the second among her four Grammy Album of the Year awards with the project.

In 2023, the pop star re-released the 'Taylor's Version' of 1989 as a part of her re-releasing her old albums over a copyright brawl with Scooter Braun. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande's Into You is a part of her 2016 album, Dangerous Woman.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tate McRae also chose another Taylor Swift song she used to play when she was going through a breakup. The singer was referring to The 1, a track from Swift's 2020 album Folklore, which earned her the third Album of the Year nod at the Grammys.

Ad

"I would also play The 1. I love that song. When I went through a breakup, that was the song I played on repeat. Like that song made me sob," McRae said.

Tate McRae's third and latest studio album, So Close to What, was released on February 21, 2025. Ahead of the album, the singer released four singles, It's OK I'm OK, 2 Hands, Sports Car, and Revolving Door. She is also set to host a Miss Possessive tour in 2025 to promote her third studio album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback