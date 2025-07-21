"She copied Selena again" — Internet reacts to Hailey Bieber gracing the cover of Vogue Italia

Hailey Bieber made it to the cover of Vogue Italia in August. In the cover, Hailey opened up about the need to protect one's privacy in today's world. The cover captured Hailey in summer vibes in a blush Alaïa bikini and black Michael Kors sunglasses. The whole feature is set to drop on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.Meanwhile, Hailey's cover image had been garnering massive attention online. The photo even got circulated multiple times on social media platforms like Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. One such post was uploaded on X by Pop Base on July 21, 2025.The post had already amassed more than 440K views and over 12.5K likes. Many netizens also shared their opinions on the photoshoot. One user wrote on X:&quot;Lmao she copied selena again.&quot;Petrova💋 @aa_petrovaaLINKLmao she copied selena again. A user wrote on the platform:&quot;She looks well not great……&quot;&quot;Yes give us NOTHING AT ALL,&quot; added a tweet.&quot;Oh, is her husband going to make another crash out post about how he's surprised she could make the cover of Vogue?&quot; mocked a netizen.While many netizens did not seem very impressed with Hailey Bieber gracing the cover of Vogue, the internet was filled with many positive comments, too. &quot;Landing that cover is a clear sign she's defining her own style.&quot;One user said.&quot;Vogue Italia + Hailey Bieber = Fashion Royalty 💅📸 Serve after serve!&quot; exclaimed another one.&quot;Hailey Bieber always serves elegance and edge—Vogue Italia was the perfect match. She's truly owning this era! 👑📸&quot; added a tweet.This cover was Hailey's second one for this year, the first feature being in the Summer 2025 issue of Vogue. At the time, Justin Bieber was under scrutiny for sharing an Instagram post, stating that he once told Hailey that she could never have her own Vogue cover. Before that, Hailey was on the Vogue cover last time in 2019 with her husband Justin.Hailey Bieber had dropped her much-awaited lemontini peptide lip tint as well as a summer essentials collectionThis year has been quite busy for Hailey Bieber. Amid the features on Vogue cover, she had also been making changes in her brand, Rhode. She had been on headlines lately for her much-awaited Lemontini collection.Last week, Hailey had dropped her new collection in the lemontini shade. This included her peptide lip tint, the iconic lip gloss iPhone phone case, makeup pouch, pocket blush, and a hydrating face spray. According to reports by USA Today, all the products would be available on the official Rhode website.All the products in this collection would be in bright yellow. The peptide lip tint had been priced at $20, the pocket blush (with two new shades) would be available for $24, and the face spray had been priced at $30. Meanwhile, the price of the phone case had been set at $38, and that of the entire makeup pouch (with the lip tint, blush, and face spray) was set at $74.According to USA Today, while the products are currently available exclusively on the official Rhode website, they may reach Sephora during the fall. Elle had stated that Hailey described the new lemontini lip tint collection to be &quot;shimmery, sheer gold gloss that smells like a sweet, citrusy lemon cocktail.&quot;She even addressed apparent concerns of many netizens who questioned her about her choice of color, and why it wasn't &quot;butter yellow.&quot; She took to social media and wrote on an Instagram story:&quot;It's not butter yellow because it's lemon. Not butter. And butter yellow is played out.. Respectfully.&quot;Earlier this month, Hailey Bieber also announced through an Instagram story that several of her items were going through reformulation.Hailey Bieber recently opened up about her experience with perioral dermatitisLately, on July 17, Hailey Bieber shared a close-up photo of herself on her Instagram story, where she opened up about her skin condition. The photo captured a few blemishes near her mouth. She even put up a caption that read &quot;Perioral dermatitis flare.&quot; She further wrote:&quot;Always flares up when I'm traveling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress.&quot;This was not the first time that Hailey opened up about her skin condition. In 2020, she revealed her diagnosis and a few years after that, in 2024, she posted a video on TikTok, talking it. Hailey revealed that she had been facing this issue since she was 19 or 20 years old. In the video, she said:&quot;I know a lot of other people deal with it and struggle with it as well, so I wanted to share what I use when I'm having a flare-up.&quot;As for her latest feature on the Vogue cover, fans had expressed excitement with the cover photo and the entire issue.