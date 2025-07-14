“This journey didn’t end the way I hoped”- Love Island USA’s Cierra Ortega opens up about time on the show following racism scandal

Love Island season 7 contestant Cierra Ortega spoke about her time in the villa after her exit from the show. She took to Instagram on Saturday, July 12, 2025, to share a carousel of photos with her castmates from the show.

“People, moments, and memories I’ll cherish forever. This journey didn’t end the way I hoped, but there was real connection, love, and growth in these moments,” she wrote in the caption.

After her removal was addressed in the July 6, 2025 episode of Love Island USA, narrator Iain Stirling confirmed Ortega had left due to a “personal situation.” Her partner at the time, Nic Vansteenberghe, was declared officially single.

Cierra Ortega's post on July 12, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@cierra.ortega)

In the caption of her Instagram post, Cierra Ortega showed support for her former partner Nic Vansteenberghe, and fellow contestant Olandria Carthen. She wrote that they were the two people she cared "deeply for" and "absolutely adore[d]."

“And for the #nicolandria nation…they are two people I care deeply for and absolutely adore. I’ve always wanted nothing but happiness for each of them in this experience. That has never & will never change.”

Her post came one day ahead of the season 7 finale, set to air Sunday, July 13.

More about Cierra Ortega's exit from Love Island USA: Season 7

Cierra Ortega left the villa after a social media post from her past resurfaced. The post contained a racial slur that targeted the Asian community. Ortega was unaware of the controversy while filming, as contestants are not allowed to have access to phones or outside communication during production.

The first public acknowledgment came via an Instagram video on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. In the video, Cierra Ortega said she had been back in the United States for about 48 hours and was ready to speak.

“I am not the victim in the situation,” she said.

She explained that the term used in the resurfaced post was one she had not understood to be a slur at the time. She added that she "had no idea that the word held as much pain" and was unaware of its history.

“I had no idea that the word held as much pain, as much harm and came with the history that it did or I never would have used it. I had no ill intention when I was using it but that’s absolutely no excuse because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance,” she said.

Cierra Ortega clarified that this was not an apology video, but an accountability statement.

According to Cierra Ortega, the incident occurred before the show, when a follower messaged her, informing her that the word was offensive. She said she deleted the post immediately and began researching the term’s meaning. Cierra noted that since she found out about it, she had "done so much growing as an individual."

“I’ve tried my best to educate others who might be accidentally holding space for these types of words that could be offensive in their vocabulary," Ortega added.

She also stated that she was in full agreement with the network’s decision to remove her from season 7.

“I think that this is something that deserved punishment and the punishment has absolutely been received for sure.”

Cierra Ortega opens up about backlash and the impact on personal life

Cierra Ortega also addressed the public response and the impact on her personal life. She added that while she could try to “drown out the noise” online, it was more difficult to watch her family face the consequences.

She claimed that her family had "ICE called on them," adding that they didn't feel safe in their own house. Cierra also said that she was receiving death threats, noting that "there's no need to fight hate with hate," and added that she didn't believe it was justice."

Cierra Ortega said she would take the necessary steps to grow from the experience and asked for the opportunity to grow and be better.

"If you can just allow me to grow with grace… one day you will see that from me.”

The Season 7 finale of Love Island USA was aired on Sunday, July 13, 2025. The episode saw Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales win the competition.

Meanwhile, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe were placed second, and Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley came in third, and Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia took the fourth position.

