"Fairy tales are real" — Love Island USA's Amaya says yes to Bryan as they seal their exclusive relationship

The finale of Love Island USA season 7 aired on July 13, 2025, and saw Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales take their relationship to a new level by going officially exclusive. As Amaya reflected on their journey, she said that Bryan reminded her that she was a "bird that can fly" regardless of what branch she landed on.

"You reminded me that I'm a bird that can fly no matter what branch I land on... You make me believe that fairy tales are true," Amaya added.

Their relationship progressed throughout the season and reached a new milestone during their final Love Island USA villa date. On their date, Bryan expressed his intention to prioritize their connection moving forward.

Amaya and Bryan go exclusive ahead of Love Island USA season 7 victory

On their final date, Amaya and Bryan were welcomed with snacks, champagne, and a photo album showcasing moments from their lives. While going through the pictures, Amaya told Bryan she had finally found her "perfect glass slipper," referring to how he was the ideal match she was looking for.

She also brought up the earlier “Stand on Business” challenge, saying that if her "light [was] too bright for somebody," they should "wear sunglasses or something." She went on to say that it wasn't a "me problem." The Islander also said that Bryan never turned away from her intensity, noting that he “looked right into the sun.”

Bryan acknowledged how their interactions impacted him, saying that every time they talked, his energy lifted, and he always walked away smiling. He said that this was something he considered important in his life.

During the date, Bryan stated that he wanted to "continue taking the right steps" with her.

“I definitely wanted to leave here and let you know that I want to make stuff exclusive with us and prioritize us," he told Amaya.

Amaya agreed, and the two shared a slow dance under sparklers. After their discussion, Amaya said that it was in the Beach Hut that Bryan made her believe that "fairy tales are real." After they were done dancing, Amaya expressed gratitude towards him for enabling her to express herself completely.

Bryan, for his part, described their connection as being between two misunderstood people who genuinely "understand each other."

Words that defined their journey

During the ceremony, before the winners were announced, Amaya said that every decision she made on the show led her to finding her "Prince Charming." Bryan reflected on their journey, claiming that the last few days had "been unforgettable."

“These last few days have been unforgettable... to all the layers I got to peel back and see,” he said.

Amaya and Bryan were declared the winning couple of Love Island USA season 7 at the finale. They secured the first position, with Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe taking second place, followed by Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley in third, and Iris Kendall along with Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez in fourth.

After the results, Bryan received an envelope containing the $100,000 prize and was given the option to keep or share the money. He said that it wasn't "really even a question" for him, adding that "of course" he was splitting it with Amaya.

Love Island USA host Ariana Madix told them that America had chosen them as the winning couple and emphasized that they had "proved them right." Amaya also delivered a message to viewers, stating that she would "do this ride all over again if it led" her to him. She even stated that she felt like she was "flying in the sky right now."

The couple is set to reunite with the rest of the cast during the upcoming Love Island USA reunion special airing on August 25.

Love Island USA season 7 is available for streaming at any time on Peacock.

