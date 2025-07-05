Love Island USA season 7 episode 28 recap: Chelley and Ace reassess their connection as Amaya and Zak move past their fight

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 28, which aired July 4, 2025, the contestants sat down to reevaluate their connections. Chelley and Ace, once seen as a solid pair, revisited their standing after realizing they had repeatedly landed at the bottom in public votes.

Meanwhile, Amaya and Zak addressed their recent argument, choosing to move forward with mutual understanding. With the Love Island USA season nearing its final stretch, the latest episode revealed which bonds were growing stronger and which were beginning to shift or dissolve entirely.

Episode 28 overview of Love Island USA season 7

Chelley and Ace respond to America’s perception

Chelley and Ace reassessed their relationship after learning they were frequently ranked at the bottom by the public. During a private talk, Chelley admitted:

“Like I was surprised to see you at the bottom all those times. I was surprised to see myself at the bottom at all of those times.”

She expressed confusion over their perceived lack of authenticity, pointing out that the voting categories included "most genuine" and "trustworthy," which she implied were qualities associated with Ace.

Ace emphasized that his main concern was Chelley’s perception of him. He explained that the most important thing to him was making sure she didn’t see him in a "different" way. In her confessional, Love Island USA star Chelley added:

“Y’all really not f**king with me. Like, I don’t know what I did to you guys. I don’t know what I said. I’m genuinely confused.”

Amaya and Zak confront their conflict

After a heated disagreement in a prior challenge, Amaya and Zak used this episode to reconcile. Zak acknowledged that he could have handled the situation differently, stating:

“There was obviously certain things I should have spoke to in private… I thought, let’s bring some heat type of sht.”

He apologized and said that witnessing Amaya cry made him realize he had gone "too far."

Amaya also expressed regret, specifically for her language. She apologized for telling Zak to "shut the f**k up," acknowledging it was not okay. Zak reassured her by explaining he understood her reaction and also took accountability, and that he still saw her in a positive light.

In her Love Island USA confessional, Amaya shared that their romantic connection had likely ended. She mentioned:

“I definitely do believe that on my end, the romantic things between Zak and I has come to a close. In regards to friendship, however, we are still friends to the fullest. We are mature civilians over here and we act accordingly”

Chelley closes the door with Chris

Chelley also sought clarity with Chris, confirming that her connection with him had ended. She said that ever since Casa Amor phase, everything had felt chaotic and pointed out that their miscommunication during the 'Stand on Business' challenge marked a turning point in their relationship. Chris responded:

“Maybe I did too much. Maybe I just need to take a step back.”

He added that seeing her with Ace made it clear to him that she had already made a decision, even without directly stating it. Chelley reflected on their lack of resolution, stating that her feelings had not changed "at the time" and she wished they had been able to talk then.

They both agreed to part on good terms, with Chris saying:

“I’m glad we can at least be friends.”

Viewers can stream Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

