"Going around in circles" — Love Island USA's Ace opens up about his "rocky" situation with Chelley

Ace and Chelley’s situation on Love Island USA keeps changing after episode 25, which aired on June 30, 2025. After the heart rate challenge, what seemed like progress between them went back to unresolved tension.

The next day, while talking to Taylor, Ace shared his frustration, saying he felt Chelley was bringing an outside intimate connection into the challenge.

“I feel like you're bringing that outside intimate connection into the challenge. That's where I have a problem. It was just going around in circles,” he explained.

Tension resurfaces after the heart rate challenge on Love Island USA

Ace and Chelley face an ongoing disconnect

Immediately after the Love Island USA heart rate challenge, Chelley said her frustration wasn't aimed at Ace but at Huda, saying she felt “very annoyed and aggravated.” However, Ace brought up a different issue—his reaction to Chelley kissing Chris. He admitted,

“I definitely felt a little hurt, you know, with you and the whole doubling back situation.”

Although Ace acknowledged the challenge's nature, he told Chelley he sent someone home because he believed their connection was stronger, but he pointed out that she still seemed to be "looking to keep exploring." Chelley responded by clarifying,

“It really wasn’t a thing of trying to prove a point or anything… If I’m going to kiss anyone, that’s who I’m going to kiss.”

Despite her explanation, Ace remained unconvinced. He said it was difficult for him to believe Chelley’s reasoning and stressed that she is an "intentional person," which made her actions seem deliberate to him.

A disagreement about boundaries

The next day on Love Island USA, their conversation continued with Chelley pointing out what she saw as a lack of boundaries on Ace’s part. She compared her brief kiss with Chris to Ace’s actions, which she called "sensual and passionate."

“Even when I kissed Chris, I didn’t go in. It was just like, okay, we kissed for a little bit," she said.

Ace pushed back, saying Chelley was not entirely justified in her actions. Chelley explained that she "made it quick" and moved on, emphasizing that she did not prolong the moment. Still, Ace felt she was excusing her behavior and not fully accepting responsibility, pointing out her lack of "ownership."

Their disagreement went beyond just the challenge. Ace raised the issue of exclusivity and questioned Chelley’s consistency.

“You’re going to form a connection with somebody outside the challenge… That doesn’t make sense to me.”

Chelley reminded him of their mutual agreement to keep exploring, emphasizing that he was the one who initially wanted to be "open to exploring."

Ace questions their progress

Later, Ace confided in Taylor, sharing doubts about his decision to pursue Chelley. “Just when you think you’re making progress, nah,” he said. He added that he didn’t feel confident about Chelley’s level of commitment.

“I know I care about this person. I know I don’t want to see this person with anybody else… but I feel like you’re bringing that outside intimate connection into the challenge.”

In his Love Island USA confessional, Ace admitted,

“I’m just not enough for her and that’s… it’s frustrating. I really do care about her, but I’m putting effort into something and I’m not getting it back.”

Taylor asked Ace what his next move would be, and he responded that he was unsure, saying he had no clue what was next.

Fans can stream season 7 of Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.

