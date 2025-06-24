"I see a future for this" — Love Island USA's Nic shares his feelings about where things are going with Cierra

Before the Islanders moved to Casa Amor, the latest episode of Love Island USA season 7 featured a conversation between Nic and Cierra that revealed the current state of their relationship. During this exchange, Nic shared a clear vision of their future, telling her,

“I see a future for this and I feel like it's on the way to not being open.”

He followed this with a desire to continue building with her, indicating a shift from uncertainty to commitment, though without closing the relationship completely.

Nic tells Cierra he sees a future before the Casa Amor twist on Love Island USA season 7

Nic expresses what their time together meant to him

Nic reflected on a previous night they had spent together and explained that their intimate moment held great significance for him, emphasizing that it "meant so much" to him. He clarified that his reluctance to fully close their connection should not be misunderstood.

“I don't want you to think because I don't want to close things right now, that I'm discrediting what had happened,” he explained.

He also described how their brief distance affected him.

“I've freaking hated not talking to you,” Nic admitted.

Noting even the lack of routine comforts, he said he didn’t like not having "back scratches" when he went to bed, referring to a small but consistent gesture he had gotten used to during their time together. He explained that this absence made him realize how much he noticed and felt her presence in his daily routine inside the Love Island USA villa.

Their conversation points to a reset

In their recent Love Island USA conversation, Cierra admitted that she intentionally created space between them. She told Nic that she had temporarily revoked what she called his "back scratches" privileges to make him realize how it would feel if she were not beside him at night. She explained the reason behind her decision:

“I just, I needed you to understand you would miss me if I was not in bed with you, you know?”

Nic confirmed the effect of that distance by saying it "worked," indicating that her approach had the intended outcome and that he recognized the message she was trying to send. He also recalled the moment he sensed a shift in their dynamic, saying,

“So I knew some sh*t was up.”

Cierra voices her own concerns and feelings

In a previous episode of Love Island USA, Cierra had already opened up to Nic about her internal conflict regarding the openness of their connection.

“I obviously don't know what you tell other girls when you're having your conversations with them and I honestly try my heart is not to ask you,” she said.

Despite the confusion, she remained open about her feelings. She explained that although she connects with others during conversations, she feels something "very strong with Nic" and appreciates the direction their relationship is going. She also discussed how having the freedom to explore other connections, while part of the experience, left her feeling uncertain.

“I get that it's weird um exploring other options but like you have the freedom to. I know but it's freedom like I don't I don't know what to do with it it's confusing for me,” Cierra told him.

Catch new episodes of Love Island USA now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

