Love Island USA season 7 gets a major twist with Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion’s arrival

A new episode of Love Island USA confirmed that Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion is entering the villa. Her appearance is part of a featured twist in episode 15 of season 7, set in Fiji. The singer's arrival comes with promotional tie-ins and a new group dynamic as Islanders react to her presence.

This marks a rare moment for the reality series, introducing a major music artist into the show's main storyline. The development was first teased on social media by official Love Island USA TikTok and Instagram accounts ahead of the episode’s release.

Parade magazine reported that the singer will enter the villa while her 2022 single Her plays in the background. The teaser for the episode was shared across social media platforms and had fans of the show and the singer excited about it.

Megan Thee Stallion enters the Love Island USA villa

The episode, which aired on June 19, 2025, saw Megan Thee Stallion step into the villa as a bombshell. The show’s official TikTok released a clip revealing her entrance, which has since circulated across platforms. Megan is seen in the confessional saying that she was going to "shake the table."

“I'm finna shake the table. Love Island is not ready for this type of bombshell,” she added.

Another post from the show’s Instagram account features Megan actively engaging with the Islanders.

"Twerk hard, play hard!" the caption reads.

Her arrival coincides with the promotion of her new swimwear line, as several cast members are set to wear her brand during episode 15. Megan had previously been seen interacting with Love Island USA season 6 contestants at a fashion event earlier in June.

Preview of episode 15 features new arrivals and conflict

The official teaser for the June 19 episode was released on Love Island USA’s Instagram and TikTok accounts. In the teaser, Huda expressed frustration with recent events in the villa, stating that it seemed like she kept "getting slapped in the face."

Ace responds to her by stating that they didn't need any of the petty behavior, emphasizing the word "petty," and then they sealed the moment with a pinky promise. Meanwhile, Chelly told Ace that she was content with their pairing, but in her confessional, she revealed concerns about his behavior.

Another storyline involved Iris and Jeremiah in the speakeasy discussing relationships when Huda interrupted them. Cierra is then seen telling the group that if her castmate didn't "wake up and move differently," Cierra wouldn't be able to save her.

“If she doesn’t wake up and move differently I cannot save her three times,” she said.

The episode teaser also includes scenes of Islanders receiving text messages, reacting with excitement, and running around the villa. A dance challenge is hinted at, followed by the arrival of two more new individuals into the villa alongside Megan’s appearance.

Megan Thee Stallion’s background and career

According to Billboard, Love Island USA's latest bombshell, Megan Thee Stallion, born Megan Pete, is a rapper from Houston. She became widely known in 2016 after a freestyle over 4PM in Calabasas gained attention on social media.

In 2018, she signed with 300 Entertainment and released Big Ole Freak, her first song to enter the Billboard Hot 100. In 2019, she released Hot Girl Summer with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, which reached No. 11.

Her debut studio album, Good News, was released in 2020, peaking at No. 2. Savage, from the Suga EP, became her first No. 1 hit. She also featured on Cardi B’s WAP, which reached No. 1 in August 2020. Her second album, Traumazine, was released in 2022.

Megan has received multiple Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Song. Her collaborations span artists such as Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, and Lil Nas X.

Stream Love Island USA season 7 anytime on Peacock.

