Love Island USA season 7 episode 18 recap: Two Islanders get dumped ahead of Casa Amor

Episode 18 of Love Island USA season 7, which aired on June 22, 2025, brought a major turning point for the Islanders just before the anticipated Casa Amor twist. With public voting determining the most and least popular individual contestants, the Islanders with the fewest votes faced immediate risk of elimination.

The final decision was left to the remaining safe Islanders, who were tasked with choosing one boy and one girl to dump from the Love Island USA villa. By the end of the episode, after group deliberations, Hannah Fields and Jeremiah Brown were eliminated.

Episode 18 overview on Love Island USA season 7

Islanders choose who to dump after public vote

Following a text message alert, Huda informed the group that America had been voting for their "favorite boy and girl." The bottom three girls were Hannah, Iris, and Amaya, while the bottom three boys were Pepe, Jeremiah, and Austin. The safe Islanders were then instructed to decide who among the vulnerable would be sent home.

The girls deliberated first. Olandria explained that it was a difficult decision for them to make because they had developed a "special bond" with each of the girls who were at risk of being eliminated. When the group gathered at the fire pit, Chelley explained,

“We made such a strong connection and we consider you guys as our sisters… it’s never easy to get so close together and decide that someone has to go.”

The girls ultimately voted for Hannah. The boys followed with their decision-making. Taylor addressed the villa, stating,

“This is not an easy decision… we don’t want to rob anybody else the experience. There’s no right answer to this and there’s no wrong answer to this.”

After discussions, the boys chose to eliminate Jeremiah from the Love Island USA villa.

Group reactions and shifting connections

The moment affected several Islanders, with Nic quietly saying that Hannah was "the last person" he expected to go home. Before announcing their decision, Taylor clarified that the choice was not personal, saying,

"This is nothing personal, we put friendships on the side and just based it on the bigger picture and the facts and everything we've been seeing."

After the dumping, Olandria later reflected in a confessional as the elimination took a toll on the group, saying,

“Obviously tonight wasn't an easy decision to send anyone home. But just seeing like, the decision we came to, just seeing how it is affecting the entire villa has me second guessing if we made the right choice.”

Both Hannah and Jeremiah expressed their appreciation to the group before leaving. Jeremiah shared that he loved everyone and wished them all the "best." Hannah said she was glad to have met them and that she would "miss" them.

Casa Amor begins

The episode concluded with anticipation for Casa Amor, the traditional twist in Love Island USA, where couples are tested through separation and the introduction of new Islanders. As the main villa divides, one group will relocate to Casa Amor while their partners remain and interact with incoming bombshells.

Casa Amor typically lasts four days, during which original couples explore new connections. After the separation, Islanders return for a recoupling where they must decide to stay loyal or switch. If one partner remains loyal while the other does not, it results in immediate separation and possible elimination.

Love Island USA season 7 continues daily on Peacock, except Wednesdays, with Casa Amor episodes beginning June 23.

