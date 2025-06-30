"I have no words" — Love Island USA's Chelley reacts to Huda's intense moment with Ace during the heart rate challenge

The aftermath of the Heart Rate Challenge on Love Island USA season 7, which aired on June 29, 2025, triggered visible tension between Chelley and Huda. While the challenge was meant to test physical chemistry among couples, its results caused a significant strain in some friendships. Chelley directly expressed her discomfort, stating in a confessional,

“I have no words for Huda. I cannot hide my face expressions. I cannot sit here and try to smile and be like 'humbaya'.”

This reaction was rooted in Huda’s provocative approach to Ace, which Chelley found disrespectful.

Chelley and Huda's friendship shifts after the Heart Rate Challenge on Love Island USA villa

Huda explains her performance and notices Chelley's reaction

Trending

Shortly after the Love Island USA Heart Rate challenge, Huda opened up to Amaya and Andreina, revealing that she immediately sensed Chelley’s shift in energy.

“Her demeanor was off after I went [to Ace]… and she was like ‘we’ll talk later’,” Huda said.

She clarified it wasn’t personal, saying she "did the same to all of them." Huda also questioned why her actions became an issue, pointing out:

“Tell me why everyone's like ‘it's just a challenge’, the second I actually do something for a challenge, it's a problem.”

The Love Island USA star mentioned that she believed she followed the same approach as other Islanders, but her performance drew criticism.

Later, Huda admitted that the result— her raising Ace’s heart rate the most— may have intensified Chelley’s frustration. She described it as the "icing on the f**king cake" that likely made the situation worse.

Chelley reacts to the challenge and questions respect

Chelley spoke candidly in the dressing room with Ceirra, Olandria, and Gracyn, where she reflected on the way Huda approached Ace during the performance. She pointed to the act as crossing a boundary, especially given how Huda had previously handled her own romantic dynamics.

“Especially for her being the type of person who try to set all these boundaries when it came to Jeremiah and this and that. You didn’t return any of that favor what-so-f**king-ever,” she said.

The conversation centered on a perceived double standard in Huda’s behavior and a lack of consideration for Chelley’s connection with Ace.

Chelley also questioned Huda’s intent in her performance, noting it didn’t align with how she claims to treat her friends. She explained that Huda had said before she performs “for her friends,” but added,

“No, you do it for you and that’s okay… Don’t try to push it that it’s for me because it’s not for me.”

The result escalates the conflict

The challenge revealed that Huda was the one who raised Ace’s heart rate the most. This result, more than the performance itself, added pressure to the situation. Huda acknowledged this, saying:

“I think she's just protective of Ace. I get it, she wasn't expecting me to pull it up or something. F*ck it I'm gonna do my big one, and I did... I really kept asking 'did I do to much'."

Chelley, however, viewed the entire sequence as a turning point in how she perceived their friendship. In another Love Island USA confessional, she said:

"I keep on trying to like look at the bigger picture... but I don't get where you're coming from if I'm being real with you. And it's just one of those things if like maybe you're not just the friend for me.”

Stream season 7 of Love Island USA anytime on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More