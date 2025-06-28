Who did Taylor pair with after Casa Amor recoupling in Love Island USA? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 episode 22, which aired on June 27, 2025, featured the much-anticipated recoupling after the Casa Amor twist. With the original Islanders and Casa bombshells returning to the villa, emotions were high as new and old connections were put to the test. One of the key questions heading into the episode was who Taylor Williams would pair with after his time in Casa Amor.

Taylor paired with Clarke Carraway during the recoupling, forming one of the new couples in the villa. The two had spent time building a connection, and their pairing reflected the shifts that happened while the groups were separated.

As host Ariana Madix gathered the Islanders at the fire pit, she announced that each Islander would have to choose whether to stay with their original partner or recouple with someone new. Taylor’s decision, along with others, led to a reshuffling of relationships in the villa.

Trending

The episode ended with four Islanders being dumped after a group vote. With new couples like Taylor and Clarke now in place, the show moved into its next phase, with fewer contestants and new connections taking shape.

Taylor re-couples with Clarke after Casa Amor twist in Love Island USA

During the Casa Amor episodes, Taylor Williams got to know several Islanders, including Clarke Carraway. When it came time for the recoupling, Taylor stood with Clarke, forming a new couple. Their pairing showed how their connection had grown during the separation between the main villa and Casa Amor.

Clarke had earlier expressed interest in Taylor, and their conversations appeared to build naturally, and the couple even kissed in episode 21. At the fire pit, when it was time to make a decision, Clarke chose Taylor without hesitation. This marked a new start for both of them in the villa, as other Islanders navigated shifting loyalties and unexpected outcomes.

Taylor and Clarke’s new pairing joined the list of couples trying to build something lasting after Casa Amor. The villa dynamic had changed significantly, and their partnership now faces the same tests as others. Initially, Taylor was coupled with Olandria.

While Taylor and Clarke settled into their new situation, the rest of the group continued adjusting to the recoupling results. The episode focused on how these decisions shaped the next chapter, with some connections ending and others just beginning

Four Islanders dumped after group vote finalizes recoupling in Love Island USA

Following the recoupling, six Islanders were left single: JD Dodard, Zac Woodworth, Elan Bibas, Vanna Einerson, Coco Watson, and Olandria Carthen. Ariana then shared that only one male and one female would remain, based on group votes in Love Island USA.

The Casa Amor group voted to keep Elan Bibas among the men. The original villa group chose to save Olandria Carthen. As a result, JD, Zac, Vanna, and Coco were dumped from the villa. The decisions followed quiet discussions among the Islanders, who weighed who had made efforts to connect and who might still have a chance moving forward.

Once the votes were final, the four Islanders exited the villa, and the rest began adjusting to a smaller group. With new couples like Taylor and Clarke now standing out, the villa felt more focused, and relationships more visible. This episode of Love Island USA closed with the Islanders preparing for what’s ahead, knowing that the Casa Amor twist had reshaped the game in a big way.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More