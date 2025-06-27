What does Love Island USA star Amaya Espinal do for a living? Details explored

Love Island USA season 7 continues to explore the changing relationships in the villa, and as of the June 26, 2025 episode, Amaya Espinal remains paired with Zak Srakaew. The latest recoupling came after the Casa Amor twist, which temporarily split all couples and forced Islanders to explore new connections. Zak initially connected with a new bombshell but ultimately returned to Amaya, leaving Olandria and Nic single and eliminated from the villa.

While fans continue watching Amaya’s relationships on screen, many have also been curious about her life outside the show. As it turns out, Amaya balances her on-screen appearance with a career that involves a very different kind of responsibility. Her background combines healthcare and content creation, giving her a unique profile compared to some of her fellow contestants.

Amaya’s professional journey started before reality TV. She began working in the medical field as a registered nurse in 2021 and has since also built a presence online. Her social media content focuses on modeling, travel, and lifestyle, but her main job before the show was firmly rooted in healthcare.

Love Island USA star Amaya is a registered nurse who began her medical career in 2021

Before joining Love Island USA, Amaya Espinal worked as a registered nurse. She earned her nursing license in December 2021 and started her career in a hospital's cardiac unit. On the show, she mentioned, “I work in a cardiac unit,” briefly touching on her professional background during a conversation with fellow Islanders.

On Instagram, she previously shared her journey to becoming a nurse. In a 2021 post,

“I can accomplish anything life has to offer. I am ready for the next chapter as I am closing this one. Time for this NCLEX. Catch Nurse Amaya in your local hospital," she wrote.

She thanked her family, friends, and faith for supporting her through the process and added that she was living the dream her 18-year-old self had imagined.

Although Love Island USA focuses on dating, Amaya has shared that she works as a nurse in a cardiac unit. While her job has not been a central topic on the show, it has been mentioned briefly during conversations in the villa. Information about her nursing background has also been shared through her social media accounts.

Amaya also works as a content creator with 450k+ followers online

In addition to her nursing job, Amaya Espinal has grown a presence as a content creator. On TikTok, she has more than 82,000 followers and nearly one million likes. On Instagram, she has over 464k followers and is verified. Her content includes modeling photos, brand partnerships, and updates about her personal life.

“With the help of Michael Todd Beauty, my skincare routine has been amazing & my skin hasn’t never felt so cleansed. I’ve been using the Sonic Skim by Michael Todd Beauty to help cleanse & tighten my skin,” Amaya once shared.

Amaya posts her active involvement with beauty and lifestyle brands. Her posts often feature professional photography, and she regularly shares videos about dating, travel, and going out. Although Amaya hasn’t discussed her content creation work in detail on the show, she regularly shares modeling and lifestyle posts on social media.

Alongside her nursing career, she continues to post updates on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. On Love Island USA, she is currently focused on her connection with Zak, following their recent recoupling.

New episodes of Love Island USA stream daily on Peacock, with the exception of Wednesdays.

