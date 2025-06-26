"Lost a couple brain cells watching their interaction" — Love Island USA fans react to Huda's connection with Casa Amor bombshell JD

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 premiered on Peacock on June 24, 2025. In the episode, Casa Amor bombshell JD pulled Huda for a chat, hoping to form a connection. The two talked about their past relationship and opened up about what they want in their ideal partners.

Coming from a tumultuous connection with her former partner, Jeremiah, Huda enjoyed her conversation with JD. She shared in her confessional that she was having fun with the bombshell so far and believed she was the type of person he sought.

Fans online had a mixed reaction to Huda's conversation with JD. While some liked them as a pair and were hopeful about their connection, others couldn't see the potential. One fan on X wrote:

"JD and Huda’s conversation? Icl i lost a couple brain cells watching their interaction."

Some netizens reacted to the pairing, saying it made "no sense."

"Huda doesn’t like JD, she’s not attracted to that man," a netizen wrote.

"This convo between Huda and JD about being crazy is stuuuuuupid a lot of ‘like’ ‘you know what I’m sayin’’ and it made no sense whatsoever," a fan on X commented.

"I don’t think Huda is feeling JD," a user mentioned.

Some Love Island USA fans felt Huda and JD looked good together.

"People saying Huda isn't attracted to JD because she wasn't so flirty and had a matured conversation with him when they were actually radiating chemistry. I like that he's more into her and actually respects women. Love them together," a user on X wrote.

"Huda & JD’s conversation wasn’t bad at all step by step for her," a fan commented.

"JD's friend saying he was always set on Huda, to JD actually getting to chat with her and he can't stop smiling, they're too cute," a fan commented.

Love Island USA stars Huda and JD share the things they want in a partner

Love Island USA season 7 episode 20 continued with the Casa Amor week, with the islanders trying to form new connections.

When JD pulled Huda for a chat, he asked her about her dating life, considering that she had a daughter.

In response, Huda shared that dating as a mom wasn't a big problem for her. Huda noted that whenever she was looking for a partner, she kept in mind that the person would be the father of her future kids. Essentially, she expressed that she would date for marriage and not for the sake of dating.

This prompted JD to share that he once dated someone with a kid. When Huda asked how the experience was, he said he didn't care if a person had a kid, and he only looked for the connection and open communication.

Huda then shared that when she dated somebody, she would get totally invested in them. She described herself as a "lover girl," but noted that it was hard to bring out that side of her.

The Love Island USA star added that she couldn't fake things. She believed that people could clearly see her emotions on her face and could tell if something was bothering her.

Later in her confessional, Huda admitted that it felt good to be back in the “zone.” She explained that, until now, she had felt closed off and hadn’t had the opportunity to explore other connections, but now, she was finally having fun.

Sharing her thoughts on JD, she added that she liked him as a person. She believed they were each other's type and felt their connection was off to a good start.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

