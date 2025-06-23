"Not once has she been held accountable" — Love Island USA fans believe Huda influenced the villa's decision to dump Hannah

Love Island USA season 7 episode 18 premiered on Peacock on June 22, 2025. At the end of the episode, Hannah found herself in a vulnerable position when the public voted her as one of the three least favourite female islanders, besides Iris and Amaya.

The islanders were later told that the safe female contestants had to choose who they wanted to save. They eventually decided to save Iris and Amaya, eliminating Hannah in the process.

Fans online reacted to the elimination by suggesting that Huda may have influenced the other female cast members' decision to vote out Hannah, believing she wanted Hannah out of the way to pursue Pepe herself. One fan on X wrote:

"Huda getting a redemption arc, whilst Jeremiah left. Her influencing the girls to send Hannah home because she wants Pepe. Not once has she been held accountable for how she treats people. Watch the producers force her into the finals."

Other Love Island USA fans shared similar reactions.

"The girls are lame asf for voting for Hannah. They have no connection to Iris, and Iris was just barely forming a connection to TJ. It’s giving they trying to give Huda space to talk to Pepe, bc there’s no other reason to vote Hannah," a netizen wrote.

"Hannah ????? Really?????? Mean girls Pretty sure Huda made this call," a fan commented.

"huda is a lil crazy but at least she’s genuine. maybe the girls felt like hannah wasn’t???" a X user wrote.

Some Love Island USA fans felt that Huda should have been sent home instead of Hannah.

"It should have been Huda to get voted off. She's an embarrassment to my honetown, she's not a girls girl, she looks desperate and should have left instead of Hannah," a fan wrote.

"And the girls please grow a backbone huda obviously wanted hannah gone to explore more with pepe and girls didnt even try to think of her," a fan mentioned.

"This year's LoveIslandUSA is literally hell. The girls can't stand Huda but for some reason they keep saving her, and tolerating all her bs, Hannah who did nothing to them, they chased her in one round. The guys on the other hand worship and obey everything Ace does & commands," a netizen commented.

Love Island USA star Hannah's journey and elimination explored

Love Island USA star Hannah was initially coupled up with Charlie. While the two had their ups and downs as a couple, they openly professed their feelings for one another in episode 12. However, in a shocking turn of events, the two were separated in the recoupling that came after.

When the host Ariana Madix entered the villa, she informed the islanders that the public had decided to couple up Hannah with the incoming bombshell Pepe. This left Charlie standing vulnerable alongside Huda and Taylor.

The safe Love Island USA contestants were then asked to choose the person they wanted to save. The villa eventually chose Huda and Taylor, sending Charlie home in the process.

Hannah was left heartbroken by Charlie's elimination. However, she soon decided to pursue a connection with Pepe and get to know her new partner better.

During the same time in the villa, Huda struggled in her connection with Jeremaiah and felt he was losing interest in her. After eventually spitting up from her former partner, she shifted her attention toward the two new bombshells, Pepe and TJ.

Soon, Huda went all in and openly tried to pursue a connection with the bombshells. She even conversed with Pepe's partner Hannah, explaining that she was just exploring her options after her fallout drama with Jeremaiah.

While Hannah was happy to see Huda get back into the game, she jokingly told her that she wished it hadn't been her partner. Later in her confessional, the Love Island USA star noted that Huda should have been more genuine and intentional with her movements.

In the next episode, Hannah found herself vulnerable and was eliminated after the female contestants chose to save Iris and Amaya instead.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

