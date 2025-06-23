"It was a really brutal" - Dumped Love Island USA star Charlie reflects on getting eliminated just as things looked up with Hannah

Love Island USA season 7 episode 12, which premiered on Peacock on June 15, 2025, ended in a shock with the unexpected elimination of Charlie. Before Charlie's dumping, his partner, Hannah, was coupled up with the new bombshell Pepe by the public, which left him in the bottom three, vulnerable to being eliminated.

The islander had to choose between saving him, Huda, and Taylor. The villa eventually decided to save Huda and Taylor, eliminating Charlie in the process.

Charlie reflected on his elimination in an interview with the People on June 20, admitting that he was “absolutely devastated” by it. He explained that he had just confessed his feelings to Hannah just before the recoupling segment, and felt that it was "a brutal way to go" after it.

“It was a really brutal way to go, so I've just been kind of processing it all,” he said.

Love Island USA star Charlie says he doesn't like seeing Hannah with Pepe

In his interview with People, dumped Love Island USA star Charlie shared that he never imagined getting dumped right after he and Hannah had professed their feelings for one another after their difficulties.

Charlie recalled a beautiful conversation with Hannah, comparing it to the feeling of meeting someone again, but on a deeper level. He felt that both were on a high and acting like "giddy children."

So when the couple went over to the fireplace, and the host Ariana Madix said that the girls were going to pick their partners during the recoupling, Charlie felt secure that Hannah would choose him. However, things got out of hand for him when the public decided to couple up his partner with Pepe.

Reflecting on the islanders' choosing to save Huda and Taylor over him, Charlie expressed that he was devastated by it.

"I think, as everybody saw, the way in which it happened was just not nice, to kind of have that moment with Hannah where we've been through the last few days of this up and down, ‘Am I losing her? Will I get her back?” Charlie said.

The dumped Love Island USA star continued:

“When the votes happened, I knew in my heart, I just knew I was the easy vote. I fought. I really did fight, because I knew that they hadn't seen what had just happened, and this was my last chance to at least show them. I don't even think it went into their heads at the time, but I really just didn't want to give up.”

Charlie wasn't happy to see Hannah coupled up with Pepe after his exit. He said it wasn't fair and that it was hard for him to see his former partner move on with the new bombshell. Additionally, he felt a "little bit sick" when he accidentally saw a clip of them going on a date after his dumping.

The Love Island USA star added that he just wanted the public to understand that everything that happened was "raw, the way in which it happened." He felt that Hannah chose to save him and ended up in a couple with Pepe.

Charlie admitted that while he wants to support his friends, watching Hannah and Pepe continue their journey is tough—part of him still feels it should have been him.

“That guy gets to wake up with her. He gets to go to sleep next to her. He gets to make her breakfast now, and it is what it is, man, and I was voted out. I was, by a technicality, taken away from that,” he concluded.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

