"I did lose some respect" – Love Island USA star Nic confronts Jeremiah for not comforting Huda after his date with Iris

Love Island USA season 7 episode 14 premiered on Peacock on June 17, 2025. The episode largely focused on the tense love triangle between Huda, Jeremiah, and Iris, as each of them tried to share their side of the story and make sense of their complicated dynamic.

Huda had been emotionally distraught and in tears after landing in the danger zone during the last coupling, while Jeremiah added to the tension by going on a date with Iris.

Nic noticed the issue between them and confronted Jeremiah about it. In a conversation between the guys, he told Jeremiah that he lost respect for him because of the way he handled the situation, as Nic believed that a man should be there for the woman they say they are committed to.

"As a man, I think it's like your job to be there for, like a woman that you say you're committed to. I did lose some respect for how you handled last night," Nic told Jeremiah.

Love Island USA star Jeremiah explains why he didn't comfort Huda when she was heartbroken

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, Jeremiah gathered most of the guys in the villa and tried to explain his situation with Huda and Iris.

Jeremiah started the conversation by implying that Huda had gone crazy, as he called her "cooked." He shared that the previous night, when he was waiting to brush his teeth, he heard Huda cursing him in the shower, calling him a "b*tch" and a "liar."

Reflecting on their current situation, the Love Island USA star felt that he was at a crossroads in his relationship with Huda. Jeremiah further added that because of the way she reacted after the recent recoupling and his date with Iris, he felt like going home rather than talking things out with her.

Nic then asked Jeremiah why he thinks Huda reacted the way she did, to which he replied that he felt it was because he didn't comfort her after she was nearly dumped from the villa.

However, Nic was seemingly unsatisfied with Jeremiah’s response. He expressed his disappointment in how Jeremiah handled the situation and told him that, as a man, it was his responsibility to stand by his partner's side.

Jeremiah then assured Nic that he could understand what he was trying to say, but he noted that he didn't comfort Huda because, in his head, he "didn't want to." Following this, Nic chimed:

"To me, like y'all's relationship the last two weeks has been, you know, tight. Like, you guys are so close."

The Love Island USA star continued:

"But then I think it's like your first real f**king challenge. Last night was like the biggest challenge. And if you can't work through, you know, things like that, and you don't want to because, you know, you go on this date with Iris and like you're saying, you had a great day. And meanwhile, Huda's here, like crying her eyes out all day."

Nic further told Jeremiah that his actions and words gave off the impression that he wanted to drop Huda because she called him a "b*tch" in the shower the previous night. He felt that Jeremiah was giving up on his relationship with Huda.

This conversation left Jeremiah feeling confused, as he recalled how the other guys initially encouraged him to explore connections in the villa. Now that he was doing so with Iris, he couldn’t understand why he was suddenly being criticized for it.

"I feel like it's hard for y'all to tell me for two weeks to go explore. And then I do explore, and now I'm in the hot seat still for exploring. If I don't give Iris the time of the day, I'm still in the wrong. Now, if I do give Iris to time of day, I'm in the wrong because I had a strong connection with Huda," the Love Island USA star expressed.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day, except Wednesdays, on Peacock.

