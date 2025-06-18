"I will never feel bad for Huda" — Love Island USA fans criticize 24-year-old star for trashing Iris at the recoupling

Love Island USA season 7 episode 14 premiered on Peacock on June 17, 2025. The episode primarily revolved around Huda and her anger that shook up the villa. During the episode, Huda expressed her displeasure after feeling betrayed by Jeremiah, who had been showing interest in Iris after he was coupled up with her by the public.

In the episode, Huda frequently took the opportunity to trash Jeremiah, calling him a "liar." She also took out her anger on Iris, calling her the "escapegoat" and the "safe option" after Jeremiah chose to couple up with her during the recoupling.

Fans online reacted to Huda's outburst, expressing that while they could understand her reaction towards Jeremiah, they couldn't comprehend why she was trashing Iris, even though the latter was trying to look out for her. Many fans took to social media to criticize her for taking shots at Iris with no reason.

"i will never feel bad for huda especially after what she did at the recoupling like wdym you are bringing down iris infront of everyone when jeremiah is the one who chose her???" tweeted a fan on X.

"Huda need to watch how she talk about Iris. How is Iris not a girls girl when you are the one who continuously brings other girls down. And enough about Huda mental health because she does not care for anyone else’s," wrote a fan.

"I just want to apologize to Iris for throwing you into the Hurricane Huda storm, you deserve more than those verbal insults," said another fan.

Some Love Island USA fans felt bad for Iris being treated in such a way by Huda.

"i feel so bad for iris cause if i heard huda say all that shit at the recoupling they would've had to make me stop beating tf outta both jeremiah and huda.. huda treats other women so icky when men are involved and jeremiah is manipulative af," wrote a netizen.

"I like Iris she's sweet and has done nothing to deserve this Huda saying all that was mean and Jeremiah and Austin saying safe option is disgusting," commented another netizen.

"Calling Iris the safe option..WHY ARE YOU RUINING IRIS'S EXPERIENCE ON THIS ISLAND HUDA STFU," said an X user.

Some Love Island USA fans also expressed that they think Huda should be dumped in the next recoupling.

I think it’s safe to say next chance America gets, we can vote Huda delusional ass off. Ain’t no pleasing her and the islanders ain’t telling her the truth. Cause wtf was that recoupling? Ace? Taylor? Iris? The girls? They were all talking shit but saving her? Okay," commented a fan.

"Huda is def toxic and not a good person. Dump her from the island," said another fan.

Love Island USA star Iris votes for Huda to stay on the show

During Love Island USA season 7 episode 14's recoupling, Jeremiah decided to couple up with Iris instead of going back to Huda. Huda was visibly upset at the decision, as she had thought Jeremiah would come back to her.

After the recoupling, Huda shared with her fellow islanders that she was still hoping for her relationship with Jeremiah because he had assured her that he wasn't interested in Iris and didn't want to share a bed with her.

The Love Island USA star said her former partner claimed to still care for her, which made her want to give him another chance. However, she was left disappointed when he let her down again.

Huda soon turned to Iris and sarcastically congratulated her for partnering up with Jeremiah and called her the "safe option."

Since Huda and Jalen were left without a partner, they were at risk of being dumped. The safe islanders had to vote and choose between the two as to whom they wanted to keep in the villa.

Huda received the most votes and was saved from getting dumped. Surprisingly, one of the votes she received was from Iris, whom she had been criticizing the entire episode.

Huda felt touched and later thanked Iris for understanding her situation and giving her another chance to stay in the villa.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

