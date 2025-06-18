"Clearly doesn’t know the definition" - Love Island USA fans mock Huda for mistaking the word "scapegoat" for "escape goat"

Love Island USA season 7 episode 7 premiered on Peacock on June 9. Much of the episode centered around Huda, who stirred up the villa as she openly expressed her frustration over Jeremiah losing interest in her and considering choosing Iris instead.

During one segment, as Jeremiah was talking to the boys about Huda calling him a "b*tch," he wondered if he should leave the toxicity of their relationship behind and persue Iris.

Huda, who was secretly hearing the conversation, lashed out at Jeremiah, accusing him of using Iris as a scapegoat to get rid of her and stay in the game. However, instead of using the word "scapegoat", she constantly mentioned "escape goat", even when she trashed Iris after Jeremiah chose her during the recoupling.

Fans online reacted to Huda's use of "escapegoat," mocking her for mistaking it for "scapegoat." One person wrote on X:

"My favorite part about this season is that Huda clearly doesn’t know the definition of scapegoat."

"Trump is trying to disband the department of education & Huda can’t differentiate Scapegoat from Escapegoat 😭," an X user wrote.

"Huda keeps saying “escape goat” instead of scapegoat and it doesn’t even make any sense!!!! Does she mean exit route??," a fan wrote.

Some Love Island USA fans felt that other islanders should have corrected Huda by explaining to her the meaning of the word "scapegoat."

"I wish someone would tell Huda that it’s “scapegoat” and even if she said it correctly, she clearly doesn’t know what that phrase means," a netizen commented.

"Huda is not only mispronouncing scapegoat but she’s also using it incorrectly 😭 pls someone correct her 😭😭," an X user wrote.

"Someone needs to sit down and explain scapegoat to Huda like did we all not read Lord of the Flies in high school?" a fan commented.

Meanwhile, some Love Island USA fans found Huda's mistake amusing.

"I have to laugh because everytime huda says “Escapegoat” and not “Scapegoat” it’s so FUCKING FUNNY," a netizen commented.

"Huda has said “escape goat” twice now instead of “scapegoat”. And it’s been my favorite thing I’ve heard in a whileeeee," an X user wrote.

Love Island USA star Huda calls out Jeremiah and accuses him of using Iris as an “escape goat”

In Love Island USA season 7, episode 7, Huda overheard Jeremiah talking to the boys about leaving her for Iris. Confronted with his words, she emerged from behind and lashed out at him, then went over to the girls to share her side of the story.

While sitting with the girls by the fireplace, Huda opened up about her frustration with Jeremiah. She said that after his good date with Iris—and considering the issues in their relationship—she believed he was using Iris as an "escape goat" to escape their connection and secure his place in the game.

The Love Island USA star accused Jeremiah of playing the "victim" in the situation by blaming the circumstances for his actions. Huda was visibly affected by the situation and felt that she needed to talk to Iris to have a better understanding of the situation.

After pulling Iris for a conversation, Huda asked her what had happened between her and Jeremiah during their date. The bombshell replied that they just had a conversation where Jeremiah expressed that he was open to exploring other connections.

When Huda asked Iris if Jeremiah had said anything about her during their date, Iris responded that he hadn’t. She said he only mentioned that he and Huda were in a “stressful situation.”

The fact that Jeremiah and Iris went on a beach date, Huda’s favorite type of date, which Jeremiah was well aware of, hurt her even more, deepening the emotional blow.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

