"I find these islanders extremely two-faced" — Love Island USA fans question and slam the cast's decision to save Huda

Love Island USA season 7 episode 14 premiered on Peacock on June 17, 2025. The episode showcased Huda's unstable side. She was seen crying and shouting at her former partner, Jeremiah, multiple times after she felt he had lost interest in her and was thinking about going all-in with Iris.

At the end of the episode, Huda and Jalen were at risk of getting eliminated, and the safe Islanders had to vote for whom they wanted to stay in the villa. Ultimately, they chose to save Huda, extending her stay on the show.

Fans online were notably confused and angered as to why the majority of the cast members chose to save Huda, when they were vocal about being irritated by her constant lash outs earlier during the episode. One fan wrote on X:

"This was the biggest shock of them all. I find these islanders extremely two-faced. They all complain about Huda just to save her so they can continue to complain about her. They all move weird in that villa. What’s in the water?"

Some Love Island USA fans felt that Jalen should have been saved instead of Huda.

"Jalen was so sweet :( He deserved better than that horrible dump he got. Huda respectfully needs to go home," a X user wrote.

"jalen was seeet he's too normal to be on the show icl so as an audience member who just wants to see drama, im not mad at his dumping. but if i was in the villa firsthand i'd dump huda immediately so idk what the islanders were thinking," a netizen commented.

"Ace not standing behind him makes no sense because the whole reason he wanted to dump Huda was because she wasn’t exploring. But Jalen was exploring while having a connection in the villa which is the whole purpose of LI. I just can’t stand a hypocrite," a fan commented.

Some Love Island USA fans felt that Huda didn't deserve the second chance she got.

"we know she isn’t going to check herself and its going to get messy again," a X user wrote.

"I’m very disappointed in this she had her chance Jalen deserves better," a fan wrote.

"can’t believe the islanders had two opportunities to dump huda yet she is still there terrorizing the entire villa," a netizen commented.

What happened during Love Island USA season 7 episode 14 recoupling?

At the end of Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, host Ariana Madix returned to the villa and informed the islanders that they would be participating in a recoupling, and another islander would be eliminated after last night's dumping.

This recoupling featured a special twist as both the male and female contestants had the opportunity to partner with the islander of their choice.

Each female contestant had a door allocated to them. Ariana asked them to stand behind their respective doors and secretly type in the name of the boy they only wanted to couple up with.

One by one, the male contestants had to come forward and stand in front of the door of the girl they wanted to couple up with. If they were able to open the door, then it meant the girl standing behind it also wanted the boy to choose her.

Jeremiah went in last and had the opportunity to choose between Iris and Huda. He ultimately chose Iris, reasoning that he wanted to get past the toxicity involved with Huda.

When the Love Island USA host asked Huda if she had opened up the door for Jeremiah, she nodded in agreement. She said that she hoped that her former partner would return to her, and was now disappointed in him for failing her.

Since Huda and Jalen were the only Islanders left without a partner, the others were told to vote individually on who they wanted to save. In the end, Huda was saved, and Jalen was eliminated.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

