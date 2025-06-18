⁠"Couldn't help but shed a tear"— Love Island USA fans react to Jalen being dumped instead of Huda

Love Island USA season 7 saw another islander leave the Fiji villa after a recoupling ceremony left him single and vulnerable. Jalen Brown, who joined the cast earlier this week along with Pepe and Iris, found himself without a partner alongside Huda.

The cast members then voted for who they wanted to save and named Huda, which meant Jalen was dumped from the Love Island USA season 7 villa.

Fans of the Peacock reality show commented on the latest dumping and Jalen's elimination online. One person wrote on X:

"I feel bad for Jalen when the door was locked on him honestly he seemed very sweet hopefully he finds someone I’m such an empath couldn’t help but shed a tear."

"I lowkey feel bad for Jalen he was mocked all over the internet and got dumped after 2 days in the villa," a fan commented.

"Jalen got a passport just come to fiji and they sent him home and save that crazy a** b*tch. i want everyone gone atp besides nic. send in a new batch of ppl right now," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the islanders saving Huda:

"Ngl this girl code sh*t starting to piss me off in love island USA, they all be talking sugar coating sht for Huda plz get her tf , Jalen was genuine asf nm what yall say abt his looks he just didn’t have enough time to make genuine connections with the Islanders to stay," a person wrote.

"The only reason why he’s gone, and Huda’s still on the island is because a lot of the women don’t want to be perceived as not being girls girl on national television. If they were able to vote anonymously, I think things would be a little different," a fan commented.

"Jalen didn’t deserve to be sent home. I don’t understand why the islanders esp the girls chose to keep Huda after how toxic she made the villa (along with Jeremiah). he deserved a chance," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Jalen came to the villa. Did his job of exploring a connection with Olandria, never got into any mess with anybody, and they sent him home over a psychotic b*tch with that’s been terrorizing the villa all season. Y’all got it," a person wrote.

"Now im mad. at EVERYONE. spent the whole episode talking about sh*t about huda just to stand behind her and her antics??? jalen didn't even get a chance in the villa and he left in 48 hours ??? im HEATED," a fan commented.

Olandria pairs up with Taylor, leaving Jalen "single and vulnerable" during Love Island USA season 7's latest recoupling ceremony

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, another recoupling ceremony took place. The female islanders stood behind doors and made their decisions while the male islanders had to step in front of doors of their choice to discover whether they and the female cast member of their choice were on the same page.

Jalen, who was paired with Olandria after the public vote, approached her door. However, it was locked. This indicated that Olandria did not want to couple up with Jalen, which left him single and at risk of being eliminated.

At the end of the ceremony, the cast members had to vote between Huda and Jalen, who were left without partners. With a majority vote, Huda was saved while Jalen was dumped from Love Island USA season 7.

Fans online reacted to the cast saving Huda over Jalen and were upset to see the bombshell's journey come to an end.

While Love Island USA season 7 will air its next episode on Thursday, June 19, 2025, fans can keep up with the villa's events on the show's official Instagram page, @loveislandusa.

