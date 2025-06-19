"I can't be buddy-buddy with you when I'm hurt" - Love Island USA star Huda turns down Jeremiah's proposal of going back to being friends

Love Island USA season 7 episode 14 premiered on Peacock on June 17, 2025. Following Huda’s near-elimination in the previous episode and her emotional turmoil over Jeremiah’s growing connection with Iris, she spent much of the episode in tears and lashing out in anger.

After losing interest in his relationship with Huda, Jeremiah felt he needed to end things on a good note with her. He pulled her aside for a conversation and speculated that things might have fizzled out between them because they went straight to the "relationship" phase before getting to know each other as best friends first.

So Jeremiah proposed to Huda that they should continue their bonding, but as friends. Huda immediately tuned down the idea, saying that she was still hurt from their complicated situation.

"I can't be buddy-buddy with you when I'm hurt, when I am hurt still," she told Jeremiah.

Love Island USA star Jeremiah tries to end things with Huda

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, Jeremiah pulled Huda for a conversation, saying that he had a revelation as to why things skyrocketed and went downhill in their relationship.

Jeremiah admitted that they had good chemistry with each other. However, he felt that there were some things in their relationship that just didn't click, which he believed caused a lot of rift between them.

The Love Island USA star speculated that they might have rushed through their connection and jumped to the relationship phase, skipping the friend phase.

Despite the apparent end of their relationship, he still wanted things to be good between them and proposed the idea of being friends moving forward.

"I feel like, since we got so intimate so soon, that we can just skip the best friend's part and went straight into more of a relationship-like bond than it needed to be in the first week or two. I think talking about the future, I feel like the only way for it to be like healthy is to start at being friends again because we never got to enjoy that about each other," he told Huda.

Huda, however, wasn't ready to be friends and turned down the proposal, saying that she was still feeling hurt. She explained that she spent most of their time together practically always being close to him, so it was hard for her to just go back to being friends with him.

Jeremiah chimed in, saying he just wanted to do the right thing and felt they should have a fresh start with their connection. He clarified that he wasn’t asking Huda to be “buddy-buddy” with him, but simply hoped they could maintain a respectful relationship moving forward.

This prompted Huda to ask her former Love Island USA partner if this was how he thought he was going to make her like him. When he responded that he wasn't trying to make her like him, she hit back at him, saying that he shouldn't talk to her then.

Before Jeremiah could get a chance to make Huda understand what he was trying to say, she stood up and stormed out of the conversation.

"I'm just disappointed. Like I have no expectations. I feel like I was making a lot of sense. You know what I'm saying? I tried to find a healthy solution. She can't see that then that's OK," Jeremiah reacted in his confessional.

Love Island USA season 7 episodes premiere every day on Peacock.

