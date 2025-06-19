I'm surprised at how quickly Love Island USA star Hannah moved on from Charlie — Pepe is her man now

Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, which was released on June 17, 2025, saw a major shift in the villa, as a recoupling ceremony stirred chaos, sending some islanders, mainly Huda, into a spiral. However, amidst the chaos, a romance blossomed between Hannah and bombshell (newcomer) Pepe, who could not keep their eyes off each other.

While I appreciate Hannah sparking a connection with someone new, I cannot help but be amazed at how quickly she moved on from her previous partner, Charlie, who was recently eliminated from the Love Island USA villa.

I understand that the purpose of the show is to mingle and explore to find the right match, but the way Hannah jumps from bawling over Charlie to whispering sweet nothings into Pepe's ears will never not amaze me. In the June 15 episode, Charlie was sent home after America coupled Hannah with Pepe.

When the results were announced, Hannah had an emotional breakdown over Charlie's dismissal, and she even slept with Charlie and her photograph on her pillow. However, it did not take long for her to forget him. The following morning, she went on a date with Pepe, excited to get to know him more, as if Charlie never existed.

While I do not question her exploring, I am just surprised by how quickly she changed her emotions. In episode 14 of Love Island USA, host Ariana Madix conducted another recoupling ceremony, where Hannah and Pepe chose to couple up with each other, convinced their connection could potentially turn into something long-term and meaningful.

While speaking to the cameras, Hannah described her bond with Pepe as something that had evolved naturally, admitting that the bombshell had grown on her significantly. The way she acts with Pepe makes it seem like she has known him forever, and I will never understand how someone can switch so fast.

Love Island USA season 7 star Hannah has found comfort in Pepe

Love Island USA star Hannah is a peculiar character and quite difficult to comprehend. I say this because of her shifts in mood from one episode to another. In one episode, she is bawling her eyes out over Charlie, and in the next, she is giddy about exploring her connection with Pepe. It took the islander a night's sleep to forget about her former partner.

In the June 16 episode of Love Island USA, Hannah seemed overjoyed to go on a date with Pepe, and said:

"D*mn, the body's not even cold yet, and I'm going on a date. I really wanna enjoy, I wanna have a great time."

As a viewer, it becomes difficult for me to understand what Hannah actually feels. Were her feelings for Charlie genuine? If so, how did her mood shift so quickly? At the same time, I do not know if her connection with Pepe is truthful. I suspect she will stray away from her current connection as soon as a new bombshell enters the villa.

In episode 14 of Love Island USA, while speaking to Pepe, Hannah confessed that she needed to "break down to break through."

"Today, I really wanted to focus on getting to know you. Just taking it day by day, minute by minute, conversation by conversation," she added.

While speaking to the cameras, she confessed that her connection with Pepe continued to "wow" her, and that it flowed "so naturally." Hannah stated that she looked forward to deepening and growing their bond.

Later in the episode, during the recoupling ceremony, Pepe chose to recouple with Hannah. Hannah expressed a similar sentiment, and they remained a couple. When Ariana asked the female islander how she felt, she stated that her feelings were validated. Hannah added that she believed America "got it right" and that the viewers made the right decision by pairing her with Pepe.

It is astounding how quickly she forgot that the same vote separated her from Charlie and led to his elimination. While I want to believe that Hannah's connection with Pepe is genuine, I struggle to go down that road because of how Hannah is.

Her fickle-mindedness, in my opinion, shows how casual she is about the whole experiment. In one segment, she will act like she has formed a deep and meaningful connection with someone, and in the next, she will behave the same way with someone new. This is what happened with her and Charlie.

Thus, I appreciate her finding a blooming connection with Pepe, but I can never forget how quickly she bonded with him after crying over Charlie an episode ago.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

