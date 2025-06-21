Love Island USA season 7 episode 16 recap — Huda and Hannah confront each other while new bombshells shake up the villa

Love Island USA season 7 aired a new episode on June 20, 2025, bringing tension and shifting loyalties inside the villa. The focus of the episode was a growing rift between Huda and Hannah, sparked by Huda setting her sights on Pepe — despite him already being paired with Hannah.

Huda’s move caught many off guard, especially Hannah, who was upset that her fellow cast member didn’t speak to her before making a move. Pepe admitted he “felt bad” for Huda, but didn’t stop the conversation either. As word spread, several islanders took notice of Huda’s approach.

Most of them seemed to support Hannah, leaving Huda isolated. The conflict built up until the two women finally sat down for a conversation. Meanwhile, the arrival of new bombshells brought fresh energy and stirred the existing relationships.

Some islanders appeared excited by the new entries, while others began to feel insecure. With recouplings ahead, the group dynamics shifted again, leaving the cast uncertain about who would stay loyal and who might explore new options.

Huda faces backlash after showing interest in Pepe in Love Island USA

Huda’s decision to show interest in Pepe — while he was already paired with Hannah — quickly became the main topic in the villa. She approached Pepe early in the episode and said she wanted to get to know him. While Pepe didn’t completely shut her down, he told others he felt bad for Huda but didn’t seem ready to change anything about his current connection.

Hannah later said she was more upset about not being told beforehand than the flirting itself. She felt that a heads-up would have shown respect. Eventually, Huda and Hannah sat down to discuss things. Huda explained that she didn’t think it was necessary to ask permission to speak to someone in the villa. In response, Hannah made it clear that she was talking about respect, not control.

Most of the other contestants appeared to agree with Hannah’s point of view, which left Huda feeling isolated in Love Island USA. The discussion didn’t lead to a full-blown argument, but it showed how group dynamics had shifted — and how quickly sides were being taken.

New arrivals spark shifting connections and raise doubts among couples in Love Island USA

The arrival of new bombshells TJ and Andreina added more tension inside the Love Island USA villa. TJ quickly formed a connection with Iris, who later kissed him and said she saw Jeremiah more as a friend than a romantic option. Jeremiah seemed to feel the same, as he was later seen getting close with Andreina, and the two shared multiple affectionate moments by the end of the episode.

Elsewhere, signs of trouble began to show in Austin and Amaya’s relationship. Although Amaya appeared happy to be with someone who liked her, Austin admitted to the boys that he was starting to feel like things were moving too fast.

He joked during a conversation that Amaya acted as if they had already been together for years and had children. Ace laughed while Austin shared his concerns, but Amaya seemed unaware that Austin was rethinking their bond.

The episode also featured a challenge that most islanders didn’t want to talk about afterward due to how messy it was. Still, it led to jealousy for some couples. Nic and Cierra were affected, even though Nic revealed that they had recently been intimate. He described the experience as quick but enjoyable, saying he had to apologize to Cierra because of how short it was.

With Huda and Jeremiah’s previous hookup and the growing closeness between Hannah and Pepe, three couples have now taken major steps in their relationships. This episode of Love Island USA ended with a preview of the next recoupling, making it clear that the new additions had already influenced conversations and feelings inside the villa.

Love Island USA episodes are availalble to stream on Peacock.

