"Such a girl's girl" — Love Island USA fans praise Cierra after her conversation with Huda

Love Island USA returned with a new episode on June 19, 2025, continuing the fallout from Jeremiah coupling up with Iris. The episode featured a key moment between Cierra and Huda, as the two sat down to discuss Huda’s recent behaviour in the villa.

Since Jeremiah's decision, Huda had been emotional and reactive, with several islanders commenting on her actions but avoiding direct confrontation. That changed when Cierra took the initiative to talk to her. During their conversation, Cierra encouraged Huda to reflect on her actions, telling her that the emotional spiral she was in could affect how others perceived her.

She explained that her behaviour might make it harder for fellow islanders to support her moving forward. The moment stood out to viewers because it wasn't about drama—it was about honesty and care.

Fans quickly took to X to react, praising Cierra for offering support in a respectful, firm manner and helping Huda see things clearly.

"Cierra is SUCH a girl’s girl. I love her talk with Huda," tweeted a fan on X.

"Cierra is such a good person, her conversation with Huda was so genuine. I hope Huda takes her advice," another fan wrote.

"Omggggg I loveeee Cierra. Such a sweetheart," an X user wrote.

"I loveeeee Cierra, a real one," one tweet read.

A few Love Island USA viewers also said they found Cierra’s advice relatable and called it the best episode so far.

"when Cierra said “I hate watching you lose control of your emotions” I felt that !" another user said.

"Yesssssss. I love Huda soooo much. I think i shed a tear or two when Cierra was speaking to her. It was giving the end of an era. This is probably my best episode of S7 so far. My girl is backkkkkkk," one netizend tweeted.

"Cierra is genuine queen for getting Huda together," a fan wrote.

"So glad Cierra told Huda the truth!" a tweet read.

Cierra encourages Huda to think about her actions and future in Love Island USA

In their conversation, Cierra directly told Huda that she had considered voting to keep Jalen instead of her in Love Island USA. Highlighting how much Huda’s actions had shifted others’ perception of her, she said,

“I was actually conflicted on what I wanted to do. I almost stood behind Jalen.”

Cierra added that her concern came from a place of care, not judgment. She reminded Huda that the emotional reactions, including crying and lashing out, were not helping her or her relationships inside the villa.

“I hate watching you be upset. I hate watching you lose control of your emotions,” Cierra said.

She advised Huda not to beg anyone for love or attention, saying it would make her lose respect for herself. Huda said she was having a hard time because Jeremiah moved on so fast. She shared that it was painful to see him with Iris.

Cierra said she understood how Huda felt, but reminded her that her daughter would see everything and that she should try to be someone her daughter would be proud of. This conversation marked a turning point for Huda, who seemed to take the feedback seriously. Love Island USA fans appreciated Cierra’s thoughtful approach, calling her the kind of person who shows support by saying the hard things when needed.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

