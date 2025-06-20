Love Island USA season 7 episode 15 recap: Huda and Jeremiah get closure while two new bombshells enter the villa

Episode 15 of Love Island USA season 7, released on June 19, showcased the shifting dynamics of the villa following a recoupling ceremony in the previous episode. Jeremiah and Iris, who were initially paired up through the American vote, chose to couple up again on their own this time.

This marked the end of his long-reigning partnership with Huda. In episode 15, he discussed the situation one last time with Huda and decided to end their relationship. He hugged her and noted that the conversation was necessary to have closure for both parties.

Additionally, Love Island USA season 7, episode 15 featured contestants in a twerking challenge hosted by guest star Megan Thee Stallion. At the episode's end, she welcomed two new bombshells to the villa: 23-year-old TJ and 24-year-old Andreina.

Trending

Huda and Jeremiah's closure talks on Love Island USA season 7 episode 15

Huda and Jeremiah had to address whatever had happened in the past few days sooner or later because his pairing with Iris affected Huda to the point where she was continuously emotional over the next couple of days. When they began talking in episode 15, Huda went to a Love Island USA confessional to say that she couldn't hate him even if she wanted to.

"We weren't meant to be, and it's okay. Even though it hurts, it's okay," Huda said.

While talking to Huda, Jeremiah said that he genuinely hoped Huda would find a bombshell who would give her what she needed in a relationship. The two of them hugged it out. Jeremiah came to a Love Island USA confessional to say that it "sucked," but their chat went well in terms of closure.

He also said that the conversation prevented him from respectfully declining Huda's requests to talk with him. He stated that, although it was difficult, he knew in his heart that he had made the right choice. He also declared that his chapter with Huda was officially closed.

The bombshells that entered the Love Island USA season 7 episode 15

After the twerking challenge hosted by Megan Thee Stallion herself, she invited two new bombshells to the Love Island USA villa. Among them was TJ, who introduced himself as a 23-year-old who was "the whole package."

"I got good looks, I'm smart, I'm funny, I got everything," he stated.

He added that when he walked in, the guys were going to hold their partners a little closer. After he entered the villa, Chelley came to a confessional to say that TJ looked fine, while TJ mentioned he was loving what he was seeing in terms of the ladies.

Megan then invited the next bombshell, Andreina, who introduced herself as a 24-year-old raised in Spain but of Dominican descent. She called herself a "10 out of 10" because she thought she was a mix of brain, beauty, and body. She also noted that she found Jeremiah, Nic, and Ace attractive and wanted to see if she felt a connection with them.

She boldly stated that she was stealing someone's man because one had to do what they had to do. After meeting other members of the villa, Ace said in a confessional that Andreina looked "fly." Now it is up to the fans to see how the new bombshells shake up the villa dynamics again.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram account, @loveislandusa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More