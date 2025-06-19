I firmly believe Austin made the right choice picking Amaya on Love Island USA

Love Island USA season 7, episode 14 brought a major shake-up with an unexpected twist delivered by Ariana Madix. Instead of the usual fire pit recoupling, the girls were each given a “door,” and the boys had to walk up to the one they felt the strongest connection with. If the door opened, the couple remained together, but if it didn't, they risked being dumped from the island.

Among the biggest decisions of the night was Austin’s. He had formed bonds with both Chelley and Amaya, and his choice carried a lot of weight. Chelley had been around longer and had history with him, while Amaya was a newer connection that had been gaining momentum.

When he chose to walk up to Amaya’s door — and it opened — it sent a message that he was ready to follow his feelings instead of playing it safe. In my opinion, Austin made the right call. His growing bond with Amaya feels more natural, balanced, and full of potential.

This moment didn’t just change the recoupling—it set the tone for what might be one of the most genuine relationships in the villa so far.

Austin and Amaya’s connection has been building naturally over time in Love Island USA

Austin’s decision to choose Amaya might have surprised some, but if you’ve been paying attention, it wasn’t out of nowhere. Over the past few episodes, their conversations have shown a growing sense of comfort and mutual interest.

In episode 14, their chat before the recoupling felt easy and meaningful. They spoke about how they were feeling in the villa, and Amaya didn’t shy away from being honest. Austin seemed to appreciate that.

One moment that stood out was when they talked on the daybeds, with Austin saying, “You make it easy to be myself.” That level of comfort matters. In contrast, his connection with Chelley felt more uncertain. She had been contemplating her feelings between Austin and Ace, and that indecision may have made it harder for Austin to fully trust their bond.

When the twist was revealed and Austin walked up to Amaya’s door, there was a moment of pause before it opened—but when it did, both of them smiled. It wasn’t just relief; it felt like the start of something new. In my opinion, that moment spoke volumes about where Austin’s heart really was.

This wasn’t just about romance—it was about clarity. And right now, Amaya gives Austin that clarity in Love Island USA.

This recoupling gives Austin and Amaya space to build something real in Love Island USA

With the recoupling done, Austin and Amaya can now focus on getting to know each other without any distractions. So far, they’ve shown that they can talk openly and honestly in Love Island USA. They’re not afraid to ask real questions or share how they feel. That kind of honesty is important, especially on Love Island, where things move fast and emotions can change quickly.

In this episode, Amaya didn’t hesitate to share how she felt about Austin. She said, “I feel like we just get each other,” and Austin responded with a smile. Their energy together felt calm and confident — two things that can be rare in the villa. In my opinion, that mutual understanding is what makes this pairing worth watching.

Their connection isn’t about drama, jealousy, or trying to get a reaction. It’s just two people slowly figuring out that they could be a good match. Now that they’re officially a couple, they can spend more time on each other without being compared to past relationships.

Austin choosing Amaya shows he wants to give this a real shot. If they keep talking and being honest like they have so far, they could become one of the strongest couples in the villa.

Love Island USA usually has a lot of drama, but sometimes the real connections come from calm and steady moments — and that’s what Austin and Amaya are starting to show. That’s exactly what Austin and Amaya are starting to show.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

