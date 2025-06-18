"Makes me so itchy" — Love Island USA fans share mixed feelings about Austin and Amaya’s recoupling

Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, which aired on June 17, featured an unexpected recoupling twist that shook things up in the villa. Host Ariana Madix gathered the islanders around the fire pit for a challenge called “Whose door is open and whose door is locked,” and this time, the girls had the power.

Each girl could open the door only for the guy they felt the strongest connection with. Then, the guys chose which door to approach, hoping it would open. One of the most talked-about decisions came when Austin chose to stand in front of Amaya’s door.

After a brief pause, the door opened, confirming a new couple: Austin and Amaya. The moment caught viewers by surprise, especially since Chelley had also shown interest in Austin earlier. Subsequently, many fans of the show took to X to express their reactions to the unexpected pairing.

While some Love Island USA viewers saw the connection growing between Austin and Amaya, others were confused by the switch and felt it came out of nowhere.

"Hearing amaya and austin talk makes me so itchy," one fan wrote.

"I’m glad Amaya is safe but unfortunately it’s with Austin," another X user said.

"Why aren’t people understanding why Chelley was slightly annoyed that Austin never told Chelley about Amaya? Like she was very transparent the whole time and she clearly just wanted the same respect she was giving him," a netizen tweeted.

"Austin doesn’t even try bro. Has he brought breakfast for any girl he’s been getting to know," another tweet read.

However, some fans felt the new couple made sense, pointing out that Austin and Amaya had been spending more time together in recent episodes of Love Island USA.

"Austin and Amaya actually makes sense idk," one X user wrote.

"Ok Chelly and Ace finally making it right cause Amaya and Austin annoy me . They're perfect for each other," a netizen said.

"I don’t know how to explain this, but I feel like Austin and Amaya make sense. Good for them honestly," another user commented.

"Idk guys, I'm lowkey here for this Amaya and Austin couple," one fan stated.

What else happened in this episode of Love Island USA?

Episode 14 of Love Island USA season 7 began with the aftermath of Jeremiah being paired with Iris, as voted by America. Huda, upset by the decision, then confronted Jeremiah in the speakeasy. They discussed why the public might have separated them, but the conversation ended with both feeling frustrated.

Jeremiah admitted Iris wasn’t his type, but Huda questioned his actions, especially since he continued sleeping in the same bed with her. Huda further told him, “You broke my heart,” before walking off. Later, Olandria told Taylor that she had strong feelings for him and would’ve left with him if he had been voted off.

Subsequently, the two shared a kiss in the photo booth. Meanwhile, later in the gym, Jeremiah hugged Huda and said he wanted to talk, as they decided to return to being friends and start fresh. Huda expressed that she was still hurt but agreed to try.

At the fire pit, host Ariana Madix announced a surprise recoupling. Each girl had a door, which would unlock only for the guy they chose. Nicolas and Pepe successfully paired with Cierra and Hannah, respectively. Further, Austin picked Amaya’s door, which also opened, surprising Chelley.

Taylor paired with Olandria, Ace chose Chelley, and Jeremiah ended up with Iris. Meanwhile, Huda and Jalen were left vulnerable, with the islanders then voting to keep Huda, resulting in Jalen’s exit and reshuffling the couples once again.

The latest episodes of Love Island USA are available to stream on Peacock.

