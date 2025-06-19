"S7 winners"— Love Island USA fans react to Ace and Chelley getting together 

Love Island USA season 7 aired a new episode on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The episode saw another recoupling ceremony during which the islanders decided who they wanted to couple up with, but followed a unique format.
As the women stood behind doors and made their choices, the men made their choices known by standing in front of the door that had the name of the woman they wanted to couple up with. Ace walked in front of Chelley's door and unlocked it. Since he was able to successfully open the door, it meant Chelley had also chosen him and the two officially got together as one of the couples on the show.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on the results of the latest recoupling ceremony online and praised Ace and Chelley's pairing. One person wrote on X:
"Y'all, LoveIsland S7 winners, ace and chelley."
"I think Chelley & Ace could easily win this season. And I definitely wouldn’t be mad at it," a fan commented.
"But wait walk with me.. if Chelley and Ace are already together on the outside. That means they’re the only ones we’re sure are not faking and the only proof we have of a genuine couple in there. Oh Chellace my winners," a tweet read.
Some fans of Love Island USA season 7 were unhappy with the pairing:
"They need to decide what story they’re telling about Ace & Chelley. Are they just using each other for money or are they scammers who been dating for years? Because it can’t be both. Pick a side," a person wrote.
"Why do I always find myself on the same ship with you?. I love them, but I'm a bit worried for chelley. Hope Ace doesn't play her," a fan commented.
"Ace the A**. And Chelley a fool for falling for his bs," a tweet read.
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:
"This is beautiful. Even the islanders agree. Who are we in the affairs of Chelley and Ace Scheme," a person wrote.
"When are y'all sending Chelley an actual man cos wtf she gonn do with a 22 year old boy? I see no future there tbh," a fan commented.
Ace and Chelley get together during the latest Love Island USA season 7 recoupling ceremony
In Love Island USA season 7 episode 14, Ariana Madix asked Ace to make his choice and he told the cameras that he felt nervous and wanted to be with someone who also wanted to be with him.
"It has been a long time coming," he added.
Ariana Madix asked him to pick a door and he stood in front of Chelley's door. Ariana asked why he wanted to couple up with the female Islander and Ace said he liked her because she challenged him, helped him be vulnerable, and be a better person.
"She's challenged me to be creative and step outside the box, and it's just something that doesn't come often for me. And she's gorgeous. You know, every time she walks down those stairs, no matter who she's with, lights up the room," Ace said.
The Love Island USA season 7 islander added that he was excited to get to know Chelley every day. Ariana asked him to "turn the handle," and it unlocked, which Chelley also wanted to pair up with him. The two shared a kiss and Ariana told them they were a couple.
Chelley said she felt great and although there were a lot of emotions to process, the Love Island USA season 7 star was "really happy."
Fans of Love Island USA season 7 commented on Chelley and Ace coupling up, but were divided by it.
Tune in on Thursday, June 19, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.