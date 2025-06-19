I'm sorry, but Love Island USA star Olandria needs to wake up — Taylor is not her man

Love Island USA season 7 released episode 14 on June 17, 2025. The segment saw Jalen get dumped from the villa after a shocking recoupling ceremony. He was left single after Olandria decided not to couple up with him. She reunited with her former partner, Taylor, convinced she had a better connection with him than with Jalen.

Ad

Jalen was then voted off the show by his co-stars, who decided to save another single islander, in this case, Huda, over him. I was disappointed to see Jalen leave the show without getting a proper chance to explore his chances with Olandria. However, I was more disappointed with Olandria, who got back together with Taylor.

Her decision to reunite with Taylor is a testament to the fact that even the wisest and bravest of women make illogical decisions when blinded by love. If you ask me, Olandria is probably one of the strongest female contenders on the show. She is not only clever but also empathetic toward her fellow islanders, and so, I believe she deserves nothing but the best.

Ad

Trending

Taylor, however, is not remotely close to the type of person Olandria deserves to be with. The reason I say this is because up until a few episodes ago, Taylor was not physically attracted to her. Consequently, he took things slow and did not bother making an effort or investing himself in getting to know her.

Things changed for him only after Jalen entered the villa and openly pursued Olandria. When America voted Olandria to couple up with Jalen, Taylor, now single, felt threatened. Only after he realized he risked getting eliminated from the show did he start to have feelings for Olandria. In my opinion, Taylor's feelings, which I doubt are genuine at all, came out of fear of elimination and nothing else.

Ad

If Taylor had not been in a vulnerable position or missed any of Ace's classes on how to please a woman, the situation would be different now. I do not think Olandria deserves to be with someone who cannot have a natural connection with her.

Love Island USA star Olandria could have had a better time with Jalen

Ad

When Jalen joined the cast of Love Island USA, he stated that he was interested in one person and her alone, and that was Olandria. He confirmed that when he bravely expressed his interest to the other male islanders. Consequently, when he was voted to couple up with Olandria, I became hopeful.

I thought that Olandria would finally experience the luxury of enjoying her own fairytale instead of acting as the relationship therapist to her co-stars. During one of the episodes of Love Island USA, Olandria and Jalen went on a date by the beach, and talked about their families and future expectations. Both had similar upbringings and shared many common interests.

Ad

To me, they seemed like the perfect match. Olandria sought attention and love, and Jalen was ready to deliver. In contrast, Taylor, when he was with Olandria, had to be prodded by her to show some effort. In one of the Love Island USA episodes, she expressed frustration about her slow-paced relationship with Taylor, noting that he did not show any signs of physical attraction.

What Olandria was unaware of was that Taylor had previously told Ace that he was not physically interested in her.

Ad

Ad

Only after Taylor lost Olandria to Jalen did he have his light-bulb moment. He realized that he had no connections with anyone else in the villa and could potentially get eliminated. Moreover, it was Ace who taught Taylor to step up and make an effort to win Olandria back. The Love Island USA star consistently reminded Taylor that he needed to "get creative" and show that he cared.

In my opinion, Olandria does not deserve to be with a person who needs to be taught how to please a woman. If you ask me, she reunited with Taylor because he felt familiar. She had been in a couple with him since day one and felt out of place with Jalen. That is why, when she reconnected with Taylor, she said:

Ad

"I feel great. I feel like I'm home again."

I absolutely hate watching Olandria settle for the bare minimum. To be honest, Taylor had not done anything to win her back. It was pure luck and the foolishness of Olandria that helped him make his way back to her.

Ad

What surprised me more was when, in the same Love Island USA episode, Olandria revealed that she was ready to self-eliminate if Taylor had been dumped in the previous elimination. It just goes to show that Olandria is so emotionally invested in Taylor that she has lost the sense of making logical decisions.

Olandria believed Taylor exuded "green flags" because he handled himself well while she was paired with Jalen. Only a detached person would act so nonchalantly, and I wish the Love Island USA alum could see that.

Ad

Olandria deserves better, and I hope she realizes that sooner rather than later because right now her chemistry with Taylor seems forced and cringeworthy.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More