"That is not Olandria's king" — Love Island USA fans react to cast member's recoupling with Taylor

Love Island USA season 7 returned with a new episode on June 17, 2025. The segment saw Olandria re-couple with her former partner, Taylor, after briefly being in a pair with bombshell (newcomer) Jalen. It eventually led to Jalen's elimination after his co-stars voted him off the island.

Following the rules of the re-coupling ceremony, each female islander stood behind a door and nominated one man she wanted to couple up with. Meanwhile, the male islanders positioned themselves in front of the doors of the girls they wished to pair with. However, only those selected by the women could open the doors.

Taylor and Jalen both wanted to couple up with Olandria. Jalen went first and tried to open Olandria's door, but found it locked. Taylor followed suit, and the door unlocked. Consequently, Olandria coupled up with Taylor, as both wanted to explore a connection with each other.

Love Island USA fans on X expressed their views on Olandria reuniting with Taylor. While some were pleased to see Olandria happy, many were disappointed by her decision. They felt that Taylor's feelings for her were not genuine and that their chemistry was lacking in many ways.

"I think Taylor is adorable, but that is not Olandria’s king. something about him is so juvenile and underdeveloped," a fan wrote.

"taylor talking about how he and olandria connected emotionally like we didn’t literally hear him say he’s not attracted to her," another fan commented.

"Olandria really likes Taylor so guess I do too. Anything to support my client!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans were disappointed with Olandria's decision to recouple with Taylor.

"Olandria picking Taylor over Jalen is just proof that some people are satisfied with the bare minimum from their partner," a user reacted.

"I want the world to know Taylor did absolutely nothing to win Olandria back b/c of that I’m highly disappointed in her," a person commented.

"I LOVE Olandria, like Loveeeee her! BUT I think her and Taylor just staying together for the money. They do not like each other romantically AT ALL," another fan wrote.

"I hate Taylor and Olandria together… the chemistry is just not there & those kisses be fake asf!" one user posted.

Other Love Island USA fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"The only reason I’m not sold on Taylor is because he had multiple conversations behind Olandria’s back saying he’s not attracted to her. That ship sunk in my eyes after that," a person reacted.

"I lowkey don’t like that Olandria thinks Taylor was just “taking it slow” with her. There may be some truth to this but in reality he was not physically attracted to her as he told Ace," another netizen commented.

Love Island USA star Olandria says she would have left the show had Taylor been eliminated in the previous episode

In one segment of the Love Island USA episode, Taylor pulled Olandria aside for a private conversation. He reflected on their connection, noting that they bonded emotionally first rather than physically. Olandria appreciated that about their relationship because she felt men preferred having a physical attraction before an emotional connection.

While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Olandria stated that she knew Taylor must have had a "hard" time watching her in a couple with another man. However, she liked how he "wasn't tripping on it," saying his demeanor exuded "green flags."

The pair then reflected on the previous episode's elimination, in which Taylor was on the verge of being sent home.

"I d*mn near was like, if Taylor go, I ain't going to lie, I d*mn near went to pack my bags and leave. 'Cause I really, I really like you," Olandria confessed.

During the recoupling ceremony, Jalen got rejected after Olandria refused to unlock her door for him. However, she acted otherwise for Taylor, expressing an interest in getting to know him more.

Taylor, now in a couple with Olandria, was pleased with the outcome. While reflecting on the recoupling, Olandria said:

"I feel great. I feel like I'm home again. So, this is where I want to be."

Jalen, now single, was put up for elimination alongside Huda. The Love Island USA stars voted in favor of his eviction, saving Huda.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

