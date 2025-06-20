"Cannot be saved!"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda interrupting Iris and Jeremiah despite her talk with Taylor and Olandria 

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 15, after the recoupling that saw Jeremiah pick Iris over Huda, Taylor and Olandria spoke to Huda about her choice of words about Jeremiah. Huda thanked Taylor for saving her, but told her that she needed to change her behavior moving forward.

He told her that nobody wanted Jeremiah and her to argue and continue participating in the same cycle, while Huda said it felt like she kept getting slapped on the face.

She expressed her frustrations with Jeremiah for "f*cking her over from the beginning," while Taylor said this was the kind of behavior he was asking her not to engage in.

Olandria agreed with Taylor and urged Olandria not to be mean towards Iris either, and Huda "pinky promised" the couple that she would improve. However, not too long after, the female cast member interrupted Jeremiah and Iris to have a conversation with her former partner to get closure.

Fans reacted to Huda going back on her promise to Taylor and Olandria and criticized her.

"huda doesn’t care about anything the islanders tell about not creating drama she really did the opposite when taylor and olandria told her to not do it she cannot be saved!!!" one person wrote on X.

"Olandria telling Huda not to speak ill of Iris. She’s so real, even Taylor called her a** out," a fan commented.

"the way taylor and olandria told huda to leave jeremiah alone a look for something new and she went and still talked sh*t abt him, she need to leave fr," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised Taylor and Olandria for "gathering" Huda.

"I love Taylor for keeping it a bean immediately. He didn’t let Huda think for a second we gone keep dealing with this sh*t. Him and Olandria really gathered her calmly, clearly, and directly. Thank You, God!" a person wrote.

"You can literally see Olandria and Taylor trying so hard not to tell Huda to STFU and blame everyone else when she’s the problem omg I feel bad for them," a fan commented.

"i need all the girls to sit Huda down for a nice long convo. i know Taylor and Olandria did but ALL the girls do. they need to make it clear NONE of them are cool with the way she been acting good job Taylor. I like Taylor he my favorite guy actually," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"huda promising taylor and olandria to stop her toxic behavior then displaying that same behavior not even 30 minutes later… i know the islanders are SO DRAINED," a person wrote.

"Huda complaining to Taylor & Olandria about the lil date he went on like Olandria didn’t do the same!!! It wasn’t they choice!!! #LoveIslandUSA girl u still got bombshells & casa amor! Relax mamacita," a fan commented.

Taylor and Olandria advise Huda against talking to Jeremiah in Love Island USA season 7 episode 15

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 15, Huda thanked Taylor for saving her and told her how much she appreciated him. The male islander said he loved her but told her it was time for her to "completely" separate from Jeremiah moving forward.

Taylor told her that everyone in the villa thought that Jeremiah and she would argue and "go through this whole cycle again."

"And that's what none of us want. You deserve another chance," he added.

The Love Island USA season 7 star Huda told the couple that she hadn't even gotten a chance to talk to anybody new, meanwhile Jeremiah had numerous opportunities.

"And it literally just feels like I keep getting slapped in the face," Huda added.

She went on a rant about Jeremiah's journey on Love Island USA, and Taylor told her that that was the type of behavior he needed her to avoid. He urged her not to "egg it on" and told her it was a problem, and Olandria told her that she didn't need to be mean to Iris either.

Although Huda promised them that she wouldn't speak to Jeremiah again, soon after the conversation, Huda interrupted him and Iris in the speakeasy to speak to him.

Fans online reacted to Huda not following Taylor and Olandria's advice despite promising the couple and speaking to Jeremiah.

Episode 16 of Love Island USA season 7 will air on Friday, June 19, 2025, on Peacock.

