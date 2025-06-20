"Not over her toxic schemes"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda seemingly wanting to kiss Jeremiah after their closure talk

Love Island USA season 7 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, June 19, 2025, on Peacock. The episode saw Taylor and Olandria urging Huda not to get involved in petty behavior towards Jeremiah, and the latter promised she wouldn't.

As the episode progressed, Huda interrupted Jeremiah and Iris' conversation in hopes of finding closure. However, as the two hugged goodbye, fans noticed Huda leaned in to kiss her former partner.

Fans reacted to Huda seemingly wanting to kiss Jeremiah in episode 15 and criticized her for the same.

"Y’all are crazy if you think that’s true. She’s playing nice now because she wants to stay in the house but that girl is not over her toxic schemes. She was waiting for a kiss at the end of that hug," one person wrote on X.

"Yooooooo why did Huda just try and lean in for a kiss as Jeremiah and her were having that damn closure conversation?!?! She’s crazy but thank god he didn’t lean in!!!" a fan commented.

"I’m screaming at Huda trying to kiss Jeremiah during the hug. Delusional a**. Her journey needs to end today in the villa," a tweet read.

Fans felt something was wrong with Huda.

"There’s no way huda really thought jeremiah was gonna kiss her after that conversation…….. something is actually wrong with this girl," a person wrote.

"Huda trying to subtly lean up for a kiss with Jeremiah at the speakeasy after that bullsh*t breakup scene?" a fan commented.

"huda really wanted jeremiah to kiss her during their final chat omg i’m so embarrassed," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Huda, you couldn’t talk to Jeremiah tomorrow? That was so disrespectful to interrupt his conversation with Iris like?? This conversation had nothing to do with closure - she wanted to see if the door was still open and I’m glad he clarified that it’s BOLTED shut!" a person wrote.

"Jeremiah really thought that was closure, whole time Huda staring at him teary eyed thinking that's going to make him want her," a fan commented.

Huda gets closure on Love Island USA season 7 episode 15

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 15, Huda approached Jeremiah while he was in the speakeasy with Iris and asked if she could interrupt their conversation. As Iris walked out the door, Huda told Jeremiah that she wasn't there to argue and just wanted to wish him the best.

The female Love Island USA season 7 islander told Jeremiah she was "extremely hurt" and that she shared some of her best memories on the show with him. Huda added that she cared about the male cast member "so much" and that although she knew nobody wanted her to talk to him, not speaking to him felt wrong.

"Whether or not I've been partially to blame for the toxicity in this house. We're both to blame for that," she added.

When Jeremiah scoffed, Huda asked if he only blamed her. The male Love Island USA season 7 star said that no other woman would be as negative as Huda had been towards him.

Huda told him that he "tore" her heart to pieces, while Jeremiah argued that he only wanted conflict resolution. She told him that she wanted to let him know that she "truly" cared, while Jeremiah assured her that he had no ill will towards her.

"If I'm doing something, it's not to make you jealous. I literally wish nothing but the best for you," he said.

Huda started crying and further chimed in on the situation in a confessional. She said that she believed they were "finished" and that it wouldn't work. She said that although she wanted to hate him, she didn't.

The two hugged each other, and as they were pulling away, fans commented on Huda's body language, convinced that she wanted Jeremiah to kiss her one last time. They commented on it online and criticized her for the same.

Tune in on Friday, June 21, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

