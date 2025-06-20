"I'm crying"— Love Island USA fans react to Megan Thee Stallion recalling Nic's reaction to Huda being a mother

Love Island USA season 7 saw famed musician Megan Thee Stallion appear on the show as a guest this week on June 19, 2025. The episode saw her host a limbo contest that pitted the men and women against one another. However, before the task, the rapper sat down with the female islanders for a chat.

As she addressed each islander, she told the cameras about her favorite moment so far on the Peacock reality show. She said it was when Huda told Nic about being a mother and hilariously reenacted the male cast member's reaction.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 reacted to Megan The Stallion mimicking Nic online and thought it was hilarious.

"megan’s favorite moment of the season so far being when huda told nic she was a mommy i’m crying she really is TUNED in," one person wrote on X.

"She had me crying bc why would she cackle for this long," a fan commented.

"HER DOUNG THE WHOLE QUOTE WAS HILARIOUS," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 praised Megan The Stallion for bringing "fun to the villa."

"Megan The Stallion really brought the fun to the villa tonight, she really lightened the room, they truly needed that. It was beautiful to see Huda smiling and having fun," a person wrote.

"Megan Thee Stallion is so hilarious in the confessional with her reaction to watching Nic find out Huda had a daughter with him calling her mamacita!" a fan commented.

"megan thee stallion favourite #loveislandusa moment so far LMAOOOOOOOOOO. mami? mamicita? she too d*mn funny," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"This is the most i’ve smiled and laughed watching an episode and the most i’ve seen the islanders happy oh Megan Thee Stallion you will always be loved by me like love island usa did their big one with this," a person wrote.

"megan thee stallion being a normal fan of the show in front of them - it's nice that she actually sat with everybody rather than act all hollywood, perform a couple songs and walk away," a fan commented.

Megan The Stallion has a sit-down with the female cast members of Love Island USA season 7

In episode 15 of Love Island USA season 7, Megan The Stallion entered the villa to spend time with the cast members. The cast was excited to spend time with the celebrity and expressed themselves in confessionals. Megan told Cierra that she liked her and said that she believed the cast member was "super confident."

Megan further asked the cast whether Nic really was nice, and unanimously, the Love Island USA cast praised him. The rapper told the female islanders they were "amazing" and asked Olandria about her routine.

The cast member was ecstatic that Megan Thee Stallion knew her name and told her that the secret of her beauty was "genetics." The singer then spoke to Chelley and Amaya about their respective behavior towards Ace and praised them for standing up for themselves.

She told Amaya she was afraid of her and said she was about to "jump through the TV" for her. Megan then spoke to Huda and encouraged her to stop crying over Jeremiah. She said she appreciated the Love Island USA season 7 for "standing on business," but said she wanted to see more "smiles" from her.

In a confessional, the guest was asked about her favorite moment from the show so far, and Megan recalled when Huda told Nic that she had a daughter. Megan hilariously reacted to how Nic responded and joked about whether he was fine when he called Huda "mamacita."

Fans of the dating reality show commented on Megan's appearance on the show and found her reenactment of Nic's reaction to Huda's reveal hilarious.

Episodes 1 to 15 of Love Island USA season 7 are available to stream on Peacock.

