I absolutely loved Love Island USA star Cierra's talk with Huda — that's a true girls' girl

Love Island USA season 7 released a new episode on June 19, 2025. The segment saw Cierra have a conversation with Huda, also known as Hurricane Huda, about her behavior in the last few episodes, especially after her partner, Jeremiah, coupled up with Iris instead of her. Cierra clearly told Huda that her demeanor was unacceptable and that it reflected poorly on her character.

Cierra's conversation with Huda was like a wake-up call for the latter. Huda, a single mother of a four-year-old daughter, knew that she needed to change her ways, if not for herself, then for her daughter. Cierra told Huda that her daughter would be disappointed to watch her mother crash out on national television after being turned down by a man.

Huda, in the past couple of episodes, after Jeremiah coupled up with Iris, went down a spiral. She cried, consistently whined, acted childishly, and criticized Iris for stealing her man. Her impulsive and borderline aggressive demeanor worried many. However, no one spoke to her about it. Ace, Nic, and Taylor poked fun at Huda's behavior, but never took the effort to tell her that she was hurting herself.

Cierra, in the latest episode of Love Island USA, played that role, and in my opinion, that makes her a true girls' girl. She sat down with Huda and reminded her that she was better than the person she had been in the last few episodes. Huda got a reality check when Cierra confessed that she almost saved Jalen in the latest elimination instead of her.

It helped her realize how deep she had spiraled, that even her female co-stars had to think twice before taking her side.

The Love Island USA alum Cierra explained that Huda's over-the-top behavior was pushing people away from her. She urged the single mother to think about her daughter and focus on improving herself. Cierra wanted Huda to become someone she was proud of.

I absolutely loved how Cierra went out of her way to give Huda the much-needed wake-up call. It reflects on the type of person Cierra is.

Love Island USA star Cierra requests Huda to focus on self-development

Cierra proved she was the ultimate girls' girl in the latest episode of Love Island USA. Her brief discussion with Huda showed that she genuinely cared about the well-being of her co-stars. If you ask me, watching Cierra's conversation with Huda made me realize that everyone needed a friend like her in their lives.

She is someone who is not afraid of telling the truth, no matter how harsh it is. I realized that when she told Huda right away, she almost voted to eliminate her in the previous Love Island USA episode.

"I was actually conflicted on what I wanted to do. I almost stood behind Jalen," she said.

The female islander explained that the reason she did not go down that road was because she believed Huda could take steps forward to improve herself.

Huda confided that she struggled to see Jeremiah move on from her and bond with Iris "so fast." She added that she did not want to see the two of them together. Cierra understood where Huda came from, but at the same time, stated that she hated seeing a fellow islander crash out and spiral out of control.

"I hate watching you be upset. I hate watching you lose control of your emotions," she said.

The Love Island USA cast member added that she never wanted to see Huda "beg" another man again for attention, love, and respect. She reminded Huda that the moment she begged someone else for those things, she lost the same for herself.

The reason I appreciate Cierra's conversation with Huda is because of how natural and genuine it was. Cierra did not need to have a sit-down with her, but she did it regardless because she cared. More than anything else, the discussion showed how kind-hearted and empathetic Cierra was.

I loved how the Love Island USA contestant encouraged Huda to leave the negative thoughts in the past and embrace a better version of herself for her own well-being.

"Do it for you. Just being someone that you'd be proud of," Cierra said.

She also reminded Huda that her crash-out was a "lapse of character," and it did not define who she was. It helped Huda realize that she needed to wake up and turn things around.

In my opinion, Cierra helped Huda in more ways than she can comprehend. Not only did she make her realize her position in the villa, but she also reminded her of who she truly was. If Huda takes Cierra's words seriously, she will have better relationships with the cast members as well as with herself.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

