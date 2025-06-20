"My girls r doomed" — Love Island USA fans react to Andreina saying she is interested in multiple men

Love Island USA season 7 returned with episode 15 on June 19, 2025, continuing the aftermath of the recent recoupling. The episode followed Jeremiah and Iris as they confirmed their pairing for a second time—this time by choice, not by vote. That decision brought Jeremiah's previous bond with Huda to an end. The two sat down for a final conversation to address their situation.

While emotional, the exchange offered closure for both sides, with Jeremiah expressing hope that Huda would find a better match in the villa. The episode also featured a special guest appearance from Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted a twerking challenge for the islanders. At the end of the challenge, Megan introduced two new bombshells: TJ and Andreina.

Andreina, a 24-year-old from Spain with Dominican roots, didn’t hold back when she declared that she had her eyes on multiple islanders. Her entrance quickly became the talk of the night. The introduction and her interest in multiple men stirred reactions online, as fans took to X to share their thoughts on how Andreina’s arrival might affect the current couples in the Love Island USA villa.

“oh next ep gonna be messy bc the new bombshell wants jeremiah, nick, n ace. just greedy! my girls r doomed,” a viewer tweeted on X.

"Andriena said Jeremiah's name 1st. I bet you that's who she's mainly interested in," another fan wrote.

"Just stunning she’s def about to take somebody man … good luck to my sisters in the Villa," an X user wrote.

"I think she might take Hannah man actually," a tweet said.

A few Love Island USA viewers commented that Huda might end up disliking Andreina due to her interest in multiple men, including Jeremiah.

"huda is gonna end up hating andriena lemme call it now," a fan wrote..

"Andriena is going to cause problems !!!!!!," one netizen tweeted.

"Andrina/Andriena has taste. They’re the best looking men there," another netizen said.

"Andriena my love you can have me too.. and any man in the villa you want baby," one tweet read.

Episode 15 of Love Island USA highlights Andreina’s arrival and Huda and Jeremiah’s final conversation

Episode 15 of Love Island USA season 7 picked up after the recent recoupling, with several shifts in relationships. Jeremiah and Iris, who were initially paired through America's vote, chose to recouple again by choice. This marked a turning point for Jeremiah and Huda, as they had one final conversation to address what had happened between them.

Huda admitted that even though she was hurt, she didn’t hold anything against him. Jeremiah responded by saying he hoped she would meet a new bombshell who would treat her the way she deserved. Later in the episode, the islanders participated in a twerking challenge hosted by Megan Thee Stallion.

After the challenge, Megan introduced two new bombshells to the villa — TJ and Andreina. TJ described himself as “the whole package,” while Andreina, a 24-year-old raised in Spain and of Dominican descent, confidently said she was a “10 out of 10.” She mentioned being interested in Jeremiah, Nic, and Ace and stated she was ready to take action to find a connection.

Andreina’s comments quickly caught the attention of the other islanders, especially as she made it clear she planned to pursue the people she liked, regardless of current pairings. Ace shared in a confessional that he found Andreina attractive, while the original girls watched closely.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

