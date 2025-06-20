"Top tier baddie"— Love Island USA fans react to the new bombshell Andreina Santos

Love Island USA season 7 saw Megan Thee Stallion appear as a guest in episode 15. However, she didn't come alone. After finishing her duties as the judge of a task, she told the islanders she had another surprise for them.

Ad

The famed singer welcomed two new bombshells to the villa, TJ and Andreina. In his introductory video, TJ said he would "definitely make some noise" and that the male islanders should hold their partners "a little bit closer." Meanwhile, Andreina also commented on her inclusion on the show and said she would rate herself a "10 out of 10."

Fans online reacted to the inclusion of two new bombshells and praised the new female islander.

Ad

Trending

"This is a top tier baddie," one person wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Now Miss Andreina!!!!!! What a BOMBSHELLLLLLLLL She is gorgggg," a fan commented.

"I’m so happy we dominicans got one of the BEST bombshells ever on #LoveIslandUSA, thank u Andreina we also got Amaya and Kenny like!!!" a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 felt Andreina was out of the male islanders' league.

"No man deserves adreina in that villa !! She’s too gorgeous," a person wrote.

Ad

"Andreina is one of the baddest bombshells I have ever seen in my life. Production are with this one. And she is from Spain. Pepe is as good as gone," a fan commented.

"I'm sick of the female bombshells being super s*xy and the male bombshell just ordinary. The boys have better options than the girls. It's unfair. Get some real men in," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"Jeremiah and Huda broke up at the right time because there’s no way she would’ve survived Andreina pulling him for chats. She would’ve stabbed her lol," a person wrote.

"This is an assassination attempt. This nothing nowhere near a regular bombshell," a fan commented.

TJ and Andreina join the Love Island USA season 7 cast as bombshells

Ad

In Love Island USA season 7, two bombshells entered the villa in episode 15. Before Megan Thee Stallion departed, she told the islanders to brace themselves for a "hot, hot, hot, hottie." She welcomed TJ to the villa, and the female islanders cheered.

In his introductory video, TJ said that he was 23 years old and was bringing "the whole package." He said he was good-looking, smart, and funny. He believed he had everything and noted that he would make noise while in the villa and that it would make the male islanders hold their girls closer.

Ad

"When I walk in, all eyes are going to be on me," he said.

TJ was welcomed to the Love Island USA season 7 villa with cheers as he told the women how beautiful they were. Chelley commented on the latest addition in a confessional and said he was "fine as f*ck."

Megan asked how he was feeling, and he said he was better after seeing such beautiful women. The singer-songwriter asked the male islanders if they were upset they didn't get a bombshell, and Ace said he was "sick."

Ad

"Well, I can't leave y'all here with nothing," Megan Thee Stallion said as she welcomed Andreina Santos to the villa.

The female bombshell introduced herself in a video and said she was a 24-year-old Dominican, born in Spain. She added that she was "10 out of 10" because she had "brains, beauty," and the body. The latest Love Island USA season 7 cast member said that she was "bringing a lot of things" that the boys will want.

Ad

"I find Jeremiah, Nicholas, and Ace super attractive. I can't wait to get there and meet them all," she said.

Andreina told Megan Thee Stallion that she was excited and complimented the female islanders on their appearances. However, when the celebrity asked her how she felt about the boys, Andreina said:

"We'll see."

Fans online reacted to the latest female cast member of Love Island USA season 7 and praised Andreina Santos' entry into the villa.

Ad

Tune in on Friday, June 20, 2025, to watch a new episode of Love Island USA season 7 on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More