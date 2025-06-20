The boys vs. girls game on Love Island USA was a breath of fresh air — I loved the energy Megan Thee Stallion brought to the villa

Love Island USA season 7's latest episode saw Grammy-winning rapper and singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion enter the villa with her "hot girl summer" energy. She hosted an exciting three-part game in which the male and female islanders competed against each other, and at the end of which, two new bombshells (newcomers), Andreina and TJ, joined the existing cast members.

To say that the islanders needed a refresh would be an understatement. The bustling Fijian villa had turned morose, dreary, and toxic in the past few episodes, thanks to Huda's never-ending tantrums that she threw after her and Jeremiah's split. Not only was she emotionally drained, but she radiated that energy to everyone else, making the place lose its spark.

Over the past few Love Island USA episodes, the islanders were given front-row seats to Huda's crashouts. They were tired of getting involved in the mess and sought a change so they could return to enjoying summer in the beautiful Fijian villa. In the June 19 episode, their wishes were granted, as Megan Thee Stallion arrived with a fun game and two new bombshells.

When the islanders got the text about the game night, Nic told the cameras:

"I don't even remember what Ace or Hannah said, all I heard from Cierra was Megan Thee Stallion. This is the energy we needed after the past days that we've had."

I could not agree more. As a viewer, too, I needed to see something positive and exciting after Huda exhausted everyone with her childlike behavior. Consequently, when I saw the islanders having fun, playing silly games, showing off their bodies, and truly enjoying themselves, it felt like a breath of fresh air, like they had been revived from the dead.

Even outside of the game, Megan's chat with the Love Island USA ladies was fun, as she cheered them on, praised their outfits, and reminded them that they came on the show to have fun above anything else. She not only uplifted their moods but also made the place a lot brighter than it was.

The energy was off the charts during the game hosted by Megan Thee Stallion in episode 15 of Love Island USA

Megan, after briefly interacting with the female islanders, gathered everyone around for a "three-round showdown," which was a girls versus boys game. Both camps erupted with cheers, as each wanted to outperform the other and emerge victorious.

Just that moment alone was enough to make me forget all the drama that ensued in the past few episodes. Watching the cast members get competitive over a head-turning game reminded me of what Love Island USA was all about.

Megan then explained the stages of the game, saying round one would be a "head-to-head twerk off," round two would be a battle of limbo performances, and round three would be a puzzle challenge, which once solved would reveal the identities of a male and female bombshell.

Megan challenged the Love Island USA islanders to bring "the heat, the rhythm, and the WAP-worthy energy," and I am grateful that she did because it resulted in an exciting game that was truly worth watching. As a viewer, the episode felt light-hearted, controversial, and exhilarating, everything I expected from the Peacock show.

In the first round of the challenge, Huda competed against Ace. Both gave their best dance performances to win one for their team. On a typical day, Ace would never interact with Huda, but the game brought the two together, and it was pleasing to see them banter. This is why I believe a refresh was needed, and thanks to Megan, the viewers got what they wanted.

While Huda won the first round, Austin won the second with his questionable dance skills. Regardless, it was funny and entertaining, and it even left Megan speechless. Nic then channeled his "inner Stallion," while Taylor put on his best performance to match the ladies in the "twerk off."

The first round of the challenge ended in a tie, while the limbo in the second round was won by the male Love Island USA stars. However, the ladies recovered in the third and final round by finishing the bombshell puzzle before the men.

Expand Tweet

"We were not playing, like, we literally were locked in. We were taking this s**t home," Chelley said.

As the game concluded, Megan welcomed TJ and Andreina, the villa's newest bombshells, making many existing islanders' heads turn. The episode ended there, but it certainly left the viewers wanting more.

I appreciated everything that happened in episode 15 of Love Island USA, especially after Megan Thee Stallion arrived, because it switched the mood in the villa and gave it the much-needed revamp it needed. It was because of the game that I could see the islanders be playful, flirtatious, and comical at the same time.

Moreover, the addition of the bombshells raised the stakes and engaged the viewers, because if you ask me, I now want to tune in to see what chaos the newcomers will stir in the villa.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

