"We just weren't meant to be" — Love Island USA star Huda reflects on her relationship with Jeremiah after getting closure

Love Island USA season 7 aired a new episode on June 19, 2025. In one of the segments, Huda interrupted Iris and Jeremiah's conversation, saying she wanted to speak to Jeremiah alone. After Iris left, Huda confided in him, saying she needed one final chat to get closure, now that they were no longer together. Later, in a confessional, while reflecting on the relationship they had, Huda said:

"I don't hate him, no matter how much I want to, I don't. You know, we just weren't meant to be, and it's okay. Even though it hurts, it's okay."

The Love Island USA female islander assured Jeremiah that it was their last conversation and that she was going to stop holding onto the past. Huda tried to take accountability for her emotional outbursts in the past few episodes, especially after Jeremiah left her and coupled with Iris. However, she felt that Jeremiah was equally responsible for the "toxicity."

The former couple went back and forth until Huda confessed that she truly cared about him when they were together. Jeremiah wished her the best on the rest of her journey on Love Island USA, saying he harbored no grudges against her.

"I think me and Jeremiah are finished" — Love Island USA alum Huda decides not to explore her connection with the male islander any further

After interrupting Iris and Jeremiah's conversation in the Speakeasy, Huda asked Iris to give her some space so she could have a one-on-one chat with Jeremiah. After Iris left, Huda assured Jeremiah that she did not come to argue. She started by wishing him the best and, at the same time, saying that she was "extremely hurt."

Huda continued, admitting she shared "some of the best memories" with him. The Love Island USA fame started to get emotional when she confessed that she genuinely cared about him

Huda said that she knew no one wanted her to approach Jeremiah anymore, but she felt it would be wrong not to have one final chat for closure. Meanwhile, Iris informed Amaya that Huda was in the Speakeasy talking to Jeremiah.

"We just saved her just for her to do the same s**t," Amaya remarked.

In the meantime, Huda told the male islander that she believed both of them were to blame for the "toxicity" in the villa. However, Jeremiah felt otherwise. When Huda asked her former Love Island USA partner if he thought she was the only culprit, he said:

"I just think like the yelling, and the interrupting chats, calling me a b**ch, calling me out my name, and calling me a liar, a gaslighter-- no other girl in this villa would do all the... just the negative f**ked up toxic things you did."

Huda tried to defend herself by reminding Jeremiah that he tore her heart "into pieces." Taylor, who overheard the two islanders speaking, walked in on them, but Huda asked him to leave, assuring him that she was "relaxed" and would go after the conversation.

Huda then told Jeremiah that she "truly cared." He responded that he held to "no hate" toward her and that nothing he did was to make her jealous. He wished her the best and gave her a hug.

While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Huda reflected on their time together, saying:

"I think me and Jeremiah are finished. I don't think that it is something that I'm going to keep exploring. It's not going to work."

Jeremiah, in the final moments of their conversation, said that he hoped Huda would find a genuine connection with someone else in the villa.

Love Island USA episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

