"Oh hannah you're BONES" — Love Island USA fans react to Pepe speaking Spanish after seeing bombshell Andreina

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 15, released on June 19, 2025, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion hosted a game between the girls and the boys. Toward the end of the challenge, two new bombshells (newcomers) arrived, one of whom was Andreina Santos, who was born in Spain. The moment she greeted the islanders, Pepe began speaking in Spanish himself.

"Damn, she speaks Spanish as well," he said in Spanish.

Jeremiah immediately interrupted Pepe, asking him not to speak in that language and added, "No cheating." Pepe's partner, Hannah, was surprised to see how excited Pepe was to see Andreina.

Soon after, Megan left the villa, while Andreina and the other bombshell, TJ, introduced themselves to the islanders. In the closing segments of the Love Island USA episode, Hannah spoke to the cameras, saying:

"Please don't take my man. Let me enjoy this. Please let me enjoy something."

Meanwhile, Pepe, in his confessional, admitted that the bombshells "came in hot." He further suggested that their arrivals would mark a significant shift in the villa's dynamics, saying it was a "fair game."

Love Island USA fans on X commented on Pepe breaking into Spanish as soon as Andreina arrived, convinced he would leave Hannah to pursue a connection with the newcomer.

"the way pepe got so excited he switched back to spanish, oh hannah you’re BONES," a fan wrote.

A Love Island USA fan reacts to Pepe speaking Spanish after seeing Andreina (Image via X/@laeswrld)

"it was curtains for hannah the minute pepe realized the bombshell spoke spanish," a fan commented.

"Pepe immediately speaking Spanish after hearing the bombshells name, Hannah can start packing her bags," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love Island USA fans commented on the hilarity of Pepe switching languages after seeing the bombshell. Many were convinced Pepe would leave Hannah to pursue Andreina.

"the way pepe started speaking spanish as soon as he saw andreina. these men are about to lose their minds, oh hannah is over party," a user reacted.

"Hannahhhhh Pepé Le Pew has reverted back to Español for the new bombshell! I think it might be curtains for you babe," another user commented.

"the way pepe got so excited he switched back to spanish, oh hannah you’re OVERLY COOKED !" another fan wrote.

"hannah, time to find a new man. once i heard pepe break out the spanish i knew he was OVERLY going," one user posted.

Many other Love Island USA fans expressed similar sentiments.

"And she speaks Spanish?! Hannah, go ahead and call Charlie because Pepe GONE!" a person reacted.

"Just for pepe to break out the spanish the second the bombshell walked into the villa oh hannah ur packing ur bags soon," another netizen commented.

Love Island USA star Hannah wishes to explore an emotional connection with Pepe

In one of the segments of the Love Island USA episode, before the bombshells arrived, Pepe sat with Hannah and told her that even if there were a "million things" he disliked about her, it would not stop him from being with her. He assured her that he was a "long-term, make it work" type of man who sought someone with similar values.

Hannah appreciated his worldview, but mentioned that there were certain "dealbreakers" that could not be negotiated. She stated that when she was in a live-in relationship with someone for two and a half years, she realized that there were certain characteristics or personality traits that were "dealbreakers."

"Like, how you like your air-conditioning. If somebody really-- like, I could not be with somebody that had to keep their AC at 78. Like, no, please get away from me. I'm scared. I'm hot. And that's like a crazy dealbreaker, but like, it sounds so stupid but it's so real," Hannah explained.

While speaking to the Love Island USA cameras, Hannah mentioned that she did not want to keep high expectations of Pepe. However, she wanted to continue exploring an emotional connection with him and transform it into a relationship. She confessed that he made her happy and was a "great guy."

However, Hannah found herself in a predicament when 24-year-old bombshell, Andreina, entered the villa, drawing Pepe's attention. Andreina shared that she was born in Spain, like Pepe, but was Dominican, and was interested in exploring a connection with Ace, Nic, and Jeremiah.

Love Island USA episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

